Salman Khan’s ‘Battle of Galwan’ renamed ‘Maatrubhumi’ , first poster out. Is there an Arijit Singh angle to it?

Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Monday revealed that his upcoming film 'Battle of Galwan' will now be released under a new title, 'Maatrubhumi.' Salman shared the updated poster on social media with the new name and tagline. “May War Rest In Peace. #Maatrubhumi,” the actor wrote while posting the film’s poster.

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No explanation was given for the change in the title. The new name is believed to be linked to the film’s first song 'Maatrubhumi,' which has been sung by Arijit Singh.

The film's story is said to be inspired by the military standoff that began in eastern Ladakh in May 2020. Tensions between Indian and Chinese troops escalated the following month when violent clashes broke out in the Galwan Valley, sharply worsening relations between the two countries.

During the confrontation, twenty Indian Army personnel lost their lives. In February 2021, China confirmed that five of its military officers and soldiers had been killed, although several reports suggested the number on the Chinese side could be higher.

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In the film, Salman portrays Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, the commanding officer who was killed along with 19 soldiers of the 16 Bihar Regiment during the clash.

The project had earlier drawn attention when Salman released its teaser on his 60th birthday in December last year. The preview triggered criticism from China’s state run newspaper Global Times, which described the film as a cinematic exaggeration and accused it of misrepresenting facts.

Responding to those remarks at the time, a government source said, “India has a tradition of cinematic expression. A movie titled 'Haqeeqat' was made in 1964 and the theme was the India China war of 1962. Another film '120 Bahadur' was made recently on the legendary battle of Rezang La. Cinemas are an artistic expression and India does not restrict it.”