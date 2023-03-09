Satish Kaushik passes away: ‘Will be remembered for his versatility,’ film industry bids adieu to ‘Calendar’

Soon after the news of Satish Kaushik’s sudden demise caught the film fraternity and movie lovers by surprise, film industry veterans paid their last respects to the titan on Twitter and extended their condolences to the bereaved family. Veteran actor Manoj Joshi, known for his performances in films like Phir Hera Pheri (2006) and Hungama (2003) said that Kaushik will be remembered for his versatile performances.

Joshi tweeted, “I am shocked and saddened beyond words at the tragic demise of one of my dearest friends, Satish Kaushik. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Actor Abhishek Bachchan, last seen in the film Dasvi, remembered his dearest Satish uncle in a poignant tweet. Junior Bachchan wrote, “Shocked to hear of the passing of our beloved Satish Kaushik ji. The most gentle, kind and loving person. Always happy and smiling. A huge loss to our industry. Rest in peace dearest Satish uncle. We will all miss you (sic).”

Actor-director Sunny Deol, who will next be seen in Gadar 2 tweeted a picture of himself and Kaushik and wrote, "Heartbreaking news of Satish Kaushik ji passing away. Can't believe it. He was such a happy person. May God grant strength to the family and our industry to overcome this loss. Om Shanti!"

Heart breaking news of #SatishKaushik ji passing away. Can't believe it. He was such a happy person.

May God grant strength to the family and our industry to overcome this loss.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh, who made his directorial debut with the Marathi film Ved in 2022, remembered Kaushik for being a silent teacher. Deshmukh wrote, “Can’t believe you are gone. Your hearty laugh still rings in my ears. Thank you for being a kind and generous co-actor, and thank you for being a silent teacher. You will be missed, your legacy will live on in our hearts.”

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “Shocked beyond words… Heartbreaking… RIP Satish Kaushik ji… Heartfelt condolences to the family… Om Shanti (sic).”

Actor Isha Koppikar said that Kaushik’s contributions to the industry and talent will be always remembered. Koppikar tweeted, “I am deeply saddened to hear about the demise of our beloved Satish Kaushik ji. His talent and contribution to the film industry will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences go out ot his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time. Rest in peace ‘calendar’.”

Director Vivek Agnihotri tweeted a picture of himself with Kaushik and wrote, "It was just yesterday... What to say, how to say...Those taunts, those tales, those holding hands, "You don't understand conscience, listen to elders..." That obsession of 10,000 steps... Those stories, those films that were to be made... All missing, everyone is silent. om Shanti Satish Kaushik! Artists like you never die."

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, last seen in Heropanti 2, remembered Kaushik as a wonderful actor with perfect comic timing. Siddiqui tweeted, "A wonderful actor with perfect comic timing, an amazing director, a regarded alumni from National School of Drama. Left us too soon Satish Kaushik ji. Lots of love and power to the family. Rest in peace (sic)."

Actors Daisy Shah and Karanvir Sharma also paid their last respects to the actor.

Satish Kaushik succumbed to a heart attack at the age of 66. He was last spotted in Mumbai on March 7 where he attended the Holi party thrown by scriptwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar. After the party, he left for Delhi. Kaushik was in Delhi to celebrate Holi with his family on March 8. After the Holi celebrations in Delhi, Kaushik felt uneasy and was rushed to the Fortis Hospital. Here, doctors tried their best but he breathed his last on March 9.

Kaushik is known for performances in Mr India, Scam 1992, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Udta Punjab, and Ram Lakhan. He also directed Salman Khan’s cult film Tere Naam. His role of 'Calendar' in Mr India is one of the most well-known and popular characters of the Hindi film industry.

