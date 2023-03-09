Satish Kaushik’s last rites to be held today in Mumbai

Satish Kaushik death: Maverick actor-director Satish Kaushik’s last rites will be held today in Mumbai during late afternoon. Kaushik’s dead body will likely be brought back to Mumbai from Delhi at around 3 pm. Kaushik’s body was taken to Delhi’s Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital for post-mortem.

His friend and actor Anupam Kher told news agency PTI that Kaushik was at a friend’s home in Delhi when he complained of uneasiness. Kaushik was taken to the Fortis Hospital in Gurugram where the doctors tried to save him but to no avail. Kher said, “He felt uneasy and he told the driver to take him to the hospital, and on the way, he suffered a heart attack around 1 am.” He breathed his last in the early hours of Wednesday.

Before landing in Delhi to celebrate Holi with his family, the Tere Naam and Roop ki Rani Choron ka Raja director was seen enjoying himself at Javed Akhtar’s Holi bash in Mumbai. The veteran actor is survived by his wife and his daughter.

The National School of Drama (NSD) and Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) alumni was known for his acting chops in films like the 1987 Anil Kapoor and Sridevi-starrer Mr India, the 1997 romantic comedy Deewana Mastana, 2007 British film Brick Lane, 1990 Subhash Ghai film Ram Lakhan, the Hansal Mehta-directorial Scam 1992 and the 1990 comedy caper Jamai Raja. Kaushik’s last film was the Rakulpreet Singh-starrer comedy Chhatriwali.

He is also known for his directorial skills and has helmed films like the 2003 cult film Tere Naam, the 1993 film Roop ki Rani Choron ka Raja, the 2007 comic caper Dhol and the 2021 Pankaj Tripathi film Kaagaz.

Also read: Actor-director Satish Kaushik passes away at 66; condolences pour in

Also WATCH | RIP Satish Kaushik: Anupam Kher and Other Bollywood Actors Mourn His Demise

Also read: Satish Kaushik attended Javed Akhtar’s Holi bash a day before his death

Also read: Satish Kaushik passes away: ‘Will be remembered for his versatility,’ film industry bids adieu to ‘Calendar’