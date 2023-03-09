Satish Kaushik attended Javed Akhtar’s Holi bash a day before his death 

Tere Naam director Satish Kaushik attended the Holi party hosted by scriptwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar at the latter’s Mumbai home a day before his death on March 7. Kaushik had posted pictures with Ali Fazal, Mahima Chaudhary, and the lyricist on Twitter. Kaushik died of heart attack early Thursday morning.

He wrote, “Colourful Happy fun Holi party at Janki Kutir Juhu by Javed Akhtar, Baba Azmi, Shabana Azmi, Tanvi Azmi.. met the beautiful newlywed couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha.. Wishing Happy Holi to everyone (sic).”

Kaushik had also wished veteran actor Anupam Kher on his birthday on the same day. Kaushik said that even though Kher might be learning to swim in water at this age, he has been a gold medalist swimmer in life. Kaushik wrote, “K Saab u must be learning swimming in the water now but you have been a gold medalist swimmer in life. With your ace technique of front stroke, backstroke, diving, and floating has swam through life with dignity, elan and kept getting younger and younger. Wishing you a Happy Birthday (sic).”

KSaab u must be learning swimming in water now but u hv been a gold medalist swimmer in life .

With ur ace technique of front stroke,backstroke,diving ,floating has swam thru life with dignity,power ,elan & kept getting younger & younger. wishing u a Happy Birthday 🤗😍 https://t.co/cQVB4mqlwJ — satish kaushik (@satishkaushik2) March 7, 2023

Meanwhile, Akhtar tweeted a picture with Kaushik and wrote that it was not his turn to go on the eternal journey. The veteran lyricist wrote, "Satish a man full of warmth, love and humour was like a brother to me since almost forty years. He was twelve years younger than me. Satish ji, this was not your turn to go."

Satish a man full of warmth love and humour was like a brother to me since almost forty years . He was twelve years younger than me . Satish ji , it was not your turn . pic.twitter.com/s1dUUlBlQy — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) March 9, 2023

Satish Kaushik passed away at the age of 66 years in the wee hours of Thursday. As per an India Today report, Kaushik suffered a heart attack while travelling in a car, leading to his demise. Kaushik’s last film Emergency will be released in October this year. He was also seen in films like Sharmaji Namkeen, which was Rishi Kapoor’s penultimate film.

Born in 1956 in Haryana, he studied at the National School of Drama and the Film and Television Institute of India. He is most remembered for his performances in Mr India, Udta Punjab, Deewana Mastana, and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron. Kaushik also directed films like Tere Naam, Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai and Roop ki Rani Choron ka Raja.

Also read: Actor-director Satish Kaushik passes away at 66; condolences pour in

Also read: Satish Kaushik passes away: ‘Will be remembered for his versatility,’ film industry bids adieu to ‘Calendar’

Also read: 'Will bring back colours which have faded': Conman Sukesh wishes Jacqueline Fernandez Happy Holi from jail