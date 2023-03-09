‘Kya ajeeb cheez hai yeh kaagaz bhi’: Satish Kaushik reciting Aseem Ahmed Abbasi’s poem goes viral

One of the most popular faces in Hindi cinema, Satish Kaushik, passed away in the early hours of Thursday due a heart attack. As tributes pour in for the actor who was known for his comic timing and comedic roles, his recitation of a poem written for his movie Kaagaz, starring Pankaj Tripathi, has gone viral.

Satish Kaushik, who appeared with Anupam Kher, on The Kapil Sharma Show, in the presence of permanent guest Archana Puran Singh, recited the poem penned by lyricist Aseem Ahmed Abbasi. The poem was composed for the 2021 film Kaagaz, written and directed by Kaushik.

The poignant poem that seems to have tugged at everyone’s heartstrings following Kaushik’s demise marvels at the power of 'kaagaz' or paper, and everything it can make or break. It goes like this:

Kuch bhi nahin, magar hai sab kuch bhi

Kya ajeeb cheez hai yeh kaagaz bhi

Baarish mein hai naav kaagaz ki

Sardiyon mein aalav kaagaz ki

Aasman mein patang kaagaz ki

Saari duniya mein jung kaagaz ki

(It is nothing, yet it is everything

What a wondrous object paper is

In the rains, boats are made of paper

In the winters, bonfires are made of paper

In the skies, kites are made of paper

In the whole world, all wars are for paper)

Twitterati took to the platform to share the video of Kaushik reciting the poem, with awestruck Anupam Kher, Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh listening intently. They mourned the loss of the beloved actor and many said that he had inspired them.











RIP Sir pic.twitter.com/Gd1sORnKd0 — TejRan (@SurviKumariS) March 9, 2023







A good character actor!! Rest in peace #SatishKaushik pic.twitter.com/gqcRSAQFNG — Anu Sehgal 🇮🇳 (@anusehgal) March 9, 2023









Satish Kaushik is known for a lot of performances, but one that remains the most popular is his role of Calendar in Mr India. Calendar is the cook who helped Arun Verma, played by Anil Kapoor, raise 10 orphans.

Kaushik, 66, was travelling in a car when he had a heart attack, and succumbed to it.

