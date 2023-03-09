Actor-director Satish Kaushik passes away at 66; condolences pour in

Bollywood actor and director Satish Kaushik, known for his roles like Calendar in Mr India, passed away at 66 in the early hours of Thursday. Kaushik reportedly succumbed to a heart attack while travelling in a car. Doctors tried reviving Kaushik but he breathed his last on March 9.

He is survived by his wife Shashi and daughter 11-year-old Vanshika Kaushik. His body has been taken to Deendayal Hospital for postmortem and is expected to be handed over to his family at around 3 pm, following which his last rites will be conducted. The news of Kaushik's death was confirmed by his friend and National Award-winning actor Anupam Kher in a tweet.

Kher shared a black-and-white picture of himself and Kaushik and tweeted, “I know ‘death is the ultimate truth of this world!’ But I never thought in my dreams that I would write thing about my best friend Satish Kaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti! (sic)”

Kher was not the only one to extend his condolences to the departed soul and the bereaved family. Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut also took to Twitter to give her last respects to the veteran actor-director.

Ranaut wrote, “Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director Satish Kaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man. I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti (sic).” Ranaut and Kaushik feature as former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi and independence activist Jagjivan Ram in the film which will be released in October this year.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid his last respects to the Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron actor and said his contribution to Indian cinema, artistic creations and performances will always be remembered. the Home Minister tweeted, "Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of actor, director and writer Satish Kaushik ji. His contribution to Indian cinema, artistic creations and performances will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to his bereaved family and followers. Om Shanti Shanti."

Actor and Congress MP Raj Babbar wrote a heartwrenching obituary for his jovial and sharp NSD buddy. Babbar wrote, "Could never have thought about writing an obit for Satish Kaushik. Jovial and Sharp, NSD buddy and someone so close to my family. Virtuously talented, his wit and comic which perhaps came from his love for theatre were a treat. To wake up to this has been so hard for Nadira. Will miss you so much."

Director Madhur Bhandarkar, known for films like Page 3 and Indu Sarkar, also paid his last respects to the actor. Bhandarkar said the actor was always vibrant, energetic, and full of life. He tweeted, "I am so shocked to hear the demise of actor-director Satish Kaushik ji, who was always vibrant, energetic and full of life, he will be missed immensely by the film fraternity and millions of admirers. My deepest condolences to his family members."

Director Vivek Agnihotri, known for films like The Kashmir Files and Buddha in a Traffic Jam paid a poetic tribute to the Udta Punjab actor. Agnihotri shared a picture of himself with Kaushik and wrote, "It was just yesterday... What to say, how to say...Those taunts, those tales, those holding hands, "You don't understand conscience, listen to elders..." That obsession of 10,000 steps... Those stories, those films that were to be made... All missing, everyone is silent. om Shanti Satish Kaushik! Artists like you never die."

अभी कल ही की तो बात थी…

क्या कहें, कैसे कहें…

वो ठठकारे, वो क़िस्से, वो हाथ पकड़ के “विवेक तू समझता नहीं है, बुजुर्गों की बात सुन…”

वो १०००० स्टेप्स का ऑब्सेशन…

वो कहानियाँ, वो फ़िल्में जो बननी थीं…

सब गुमशुदा। सब ख़ामोश।

Om Shanti Satish Kaushik!

Subhash Ghai, Suniel Shetty, Arbaaz Khan, Ranvir Shorey, Renuka Shahane, and Gulshan Devaiah also paid their last respects to the deceased artist.

Satish Kaushik was born on April 13, 1956, in Haryana. Kaushik was a theatre artist before finding his footing in Bollywood. He was known for his performances in films like Mr India (1987), Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron (1983), Saajan Chale Sasural (1996), Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998), Udta Punjab (2016), and Soorma (2018).

He was also seen in Rishi Kapoor’s last film Sharmaji Namkeen, which was released on Amazon Prime Video in 2022. The maverick actor also won the Filmfare Best Comedian Award for Ram Lakhan in 1990 and for Saajan Chale Sasural in 1997.

Kaushik is also known for directing films like Roop ki Rani Choron ka Raja (1993), Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai (2000), Tere Naam (2003), Dhol (2007), and Kaagaz (2021).

