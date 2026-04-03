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Shah Rukh Khan buys Mercedes-Benz V-Class: A look at the ₹1.40 crore private suite on wheels

Shah Rukh Khan buys Mercedes-Benz V-Class: A look at the ₹1.40 crore private suite on wheels

The vehicle was recently spotted outside his temporary residence in Mumbai, sparking buzz among fans and auto enthusiasts.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Apr 3, 2026 11:35 AM IST
Shah Rukh Khan buys Mercedes-Benz V-Class: A look at the ₹1.40 crore private suite on wheelsThe vehicle was recently spotted outside his temporary residence in Mumbai, sparking buzz among fans and auto enthusiasts.

Shah Rukh Khan has added another premium vehicle to his already impressive garage, bringing home the newly launched Mercedes-Benz V-Class luxury MPV, priced at around ₹1.40 crore. The vehicle was recently spotted outside his temporary residence in Mumbai, sparking buzz among fans and auto enthusiasts.

The V-Class is designed as a high-end people mover, combining practicality with limousine-like comfort. It is based on an extra-long wheelbase platform measuring 3,430 mm, making it one of the most spacious offerings in Mercedes-Benz's passenger lineup in India.

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A 'private suite on wheels'

What truly sets the V-Class apart is its cabin experience. Available in both four- and six-seater configurations, the rear section is designed to function like a luxury lounge. Passengers get electrically adjustable seats with recline, ventilation, heating and even massage functions features typically reserved for top-tier luxury sedans.

The MPV also comes equipped with three-zone climate control, ensuring personalised comfort across the cabin. Ambient lighting with 64 colour options adds to the premium feel, while dual 12.3-inch digital displays handle infotainment and instrumentation duties.

Technology and entertainment features

Mercedes has packed the V-Class with a strong tech suite. The vehicle includes wireless charging, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, and a high-end 640W Burmester sound system with 15 speakers and Dolby Atmos integration.

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The exterior follows AMG Line styling, featuring a bold front grille and adaptive MULTIBEAM LED headlights, giving the MPV a more aggressive and premium road presence.

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Safety and driver assistance

On the safety front, the V-Class offers a comprehensive package. It includes seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, ISOFIX mounts, and advanced driver assistance systems such as Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, lane-keeping assist, blind spot monitoring, traffic sign recognition and driver attention alerts.

The model also carries a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating, aligning with Mercedes-Benz's global safety standards.

Where it fits in SRK's garage

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While Shah Rukh Khan's car collection reportedly includes ultra-luxury models like Rolls-Royce vehicles, the V-Class stands out for its practicality. Designed for comfort over long journeys, it is expected to serve as a premium transport option for family and entourage.

Published on: Apr 3, 2026 11:35 AM IST
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