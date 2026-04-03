Shah Rukh Khan buys Mercedes-Benz V-Class: A look at the ₹1.40 crore private suite on wheels

Shah Rukh Khan has added another premium vehicle to his already impressive garage, bringing home the newly launched Mercedes-Benz V-Class luxury MPV, priced at around ₹1.40 crore. The vehicle was recently spotted outside his temporary residence in Mumbai, sparking buzz among fans and auto enthusiasts.

The V-Class is designed as a high-end people mover, combining practicality with limousine-like comfort. It is based on an extra-long wheelbase platform measuring 3,430 mm, making it one of the most spacious offerings in Mercedes-Benz's passenger lineup in India.

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A 'private suite on wheels'

What truly sets the V-Class apart is its cabin experience. Available in both four- and six-seater configurations, the rear section is designed to function like a luxury lounge. Passengers get electrically adjustable seats with recline, ventilation, heating and even massage functions features typically reserved for top-tier luxury sedans.

The MPV also comes equipped with three-zone climate control, ensuring personalised comfort across the cabin. Ambient lighting with 64 colour options adds to the premium feel, while dual 12.3-inch digital displays handle infotainment and instrumentation duties.

Technology and entertainment features

Mercedes has packed the V-Class with a strong tech suite. The vehicle includes wireless charging, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, and a high-end 640W Burmester sound system with 15 speakers and Dolby Atmos integration.

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The exterior follows AMG Line styling, featuring a bold front grille and adaptive MULTIBEAM LED headlights, giving the MPV a more aggressive and premium road presence.

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Safety and driver assistance

On the safety front, the V-Class offers a comprehensive package. It includes seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, ISOFIX mounts, and advanced driver assistance systems such as Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, lane-keeping assist, blind spot monitoring, traffic sign recognition and driver attention alerts.

The model also carries a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating, aligning with Mercedes-Benz's global safety standards.

Where it fits in SRK's garage

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While Shah Rukh Khan's car collection reportedly includes ultra-luxury models like Rolls-Royce vehicles, the V-Class stands out for its practicality. Designed for comfort over long journeys, it is expected to serve as a premium transport option for family and entourage.