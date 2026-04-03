'Dhurandhar 2' box office collection day 15: Ranveer Singh's film to top ₹1,500 crore WW on Friday, Akshay Kumar reacts

Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge, aka Dhurandhar 2, is rewriting the rules of the box office, and it's nowhere near done. Even after 15 days of its release, the spy thriller is still packing cinemas, still trending, and still defying every logic of post-release fatigue.

Dhurandhar 2 is likely to cross the ₹1,500 crore mark at the worldwide box office by this Friday. As of its second Thursday, Dhurandhar 2's total worldwide box office earnings stand at ₹1,492.17 crore, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

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Back home, the film saw a drop of 11.4 per cent in its daily collections. Dhurandhar 2 raked in a total of ₹674.14 crore in its first week at the Indian box office.

It further went on to mint ₹41.75 crore on its second Friday, ₹62.85 crore on its second Saturday, ₹68.10 crore on its second Sunday, ₹25.30 crore on its second Monday, ₹27.25 crore on its second Tuesday, ₹20.10 crore on its second Wednesday, and around ₹17.80 crore on its third Thursday.

With this, the film's total India net collection stands at ₹937.32 crore, translating into total gross earnings worth ₹1,122.17 crore.

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Industry reactions on Dhurandhar 2

As the Dhurandhar 2 juggernaut refuses to die at the box office, Bollywood's khiladi Akshay Kumar couldn't stay silent. In an interview with Navbharat Times, Kumar dismissed claims of propaganda surrounding the film.

He said, “There is no propaganda in the film.” Expressing his belief in the story and its intent, Khiladi Kumar added, "I am ready to even play a small role in such a film."

Besides Akshay Kumar, Bollywood's perfectionist Aamir Khan also took to social media to share his take on the film.

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Besides this, actor-politician Mithun Chakraborty also backed the film.

In an interaction with IANS, the veteran actor said, “You did not allow Bengal Files to be released here (West Bengal). What bigger issue will you talk about than this? Yet, you are calling Dhurandhar propaganda. Then why didn’t you stop Dhurandhar as well? It was released, and now you are calling it propaganda. But you didn’t even watch a single reel of Bengal Files. From the very beginning, you opposed it and did not allow the film to be released in Bengal. What could be more unfortunate than this.”

Dhurandhar 2 story, cast

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 is a sequel to the 2025 spy thriller Dhurandhar. The film franchise focuses on undercover agent Hamza Ali Mazari, who goes deep into Karachi's criminal underworld and political corridors and is working to dismantle a terror network with India in its crosshairs.

Besides Ranveer Singh, the film stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera and Manav Gohil in significant roles.