Shah Rukh Khan gets discharged from Ahmedabad hospital, to depart for Mumbai soon

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan who was admitted in Ahmedabad hospital after suffering a heat stroke has finally been discharged from the hospital. The news came after SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani confirmed his well-being on her Instagram story.

“Actor Shah Rukh Khan has been discharged from Ahmedabad's KD Hospital.” The Dunki actor was admitted to KD Hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat yesterday due to heat stroke and dehydration. Ahmedabad (Rural) Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Jat had earlier told," a news agency quoted SP Ahmedabad Rural SP. He will soon depart for Mumbai via a charter plane.

Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to KD Hospital on Wednesday after suffering from a heat stroke and dehydration. The Bollywood star was in the state capital to support his team Kolkata Knight Riders during the IPL (Indian Premiere League) at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Shah Rukh was visited by his wife, Gauri, at KD Hospital. His KKR business partners, Juhi Chawla and her husband Jai Mehta, were also spotted visiting him. Juhi co-produced the actor's home productions, Asoka (2001) and Chalte Chalte (2003).

In a news interview, Juhi Chawla also confirmed that he is doing well and will soon be back to cheer for the team.

On the movie front, Shah Rukh will be next seen in the action-thriller King, co-starring his daughter Suhana Khan. He will be playing an underworld Don in the film. According to media reports, he will also reprise the character of Pathaan in Aditya Chopra's Tiger vs Pathaan.

The film which is yet to be announced will be a spin-off to Tiger Franchise and War 2. Hrithik Roshan-starrer War 2 is also expected to set the premise for Tiger vs Pathaan and Pathaan 2.