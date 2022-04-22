Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Jersey’ hits theatres today; here’s how netizens reacted to the film  

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur-starrer Jersey has hit theatres on April 22. While the remake Of the Telugu Film of the same name has received thumbs up from critics, the audience has given a mixed response to the latest Shahid Kapoor film. While some appreciated Kapoor’s performance as Arjun Talwar, others called for a total boycott of the film and said that they would support South Indian cinema instead of Bollywood.

A user wrote, “Shahid Kapoor hits a straight-six with his sports drama Jersey! The brilliant actor delivers a benchmark performance as he gets all of Arjun Talwar’s nuances on point.”

#ShahidKapoor hits a straight-six with his sports drama #Jersey! The brilliant actor delivers a benchmark performance as he gets all of Arjun Talwar's nuances on point. #Shahidcareerbest pic.twitter.com/udbviC32Vj — 𝐒Ｈᑌ𝒷𝓱 (@VK18Shubh) April 22, 2022

Another user wrote, “What an outstanding performance by Shahid Kapoor in Jersey. Has to be his career best. It’s an emotional ride and inspiring movie that teaches not to give up. Mrunal Thakur looked beautiful and also have acted well. Show love to this movie as well!”

What an Outstanding performance by @shahidkapoor in #Jersey. Has to be his career best🙌 It’s an emotional ride & inspiring movie that teaches not to give up. @mrunal0801 looked beautiful & also have acted well. Show love to this movie as well! 🌟🌟🌟🌟 pic.twitter.com/K9999AqrsQ — Shweta SK (@Shweta7770) April 22, 2022

Film critics and trade analysts Rohit Jaiswal and Sumit Kadel gave the film a 4-star and 3-and-a-half-star rating to the Shahid Kapoor film. Kadel wrote, “Soul-stirring saga of a father who goes unbouonded extent to fulfill his son wish. Film is loaded with gratifying emotional and dramatic moments. Shahid Kapoor’s act is UNRIVALLED which’ll remain special in his filmography. Gowtam Tinnanuri’s direction is top notch.”

#Jersey ⭐️⭐️⭐️🌟 ( 3.5 )



Soul-stirring saga of a father who goes unbounded extent to fulfill his son wish. Film is loaded with gratifying emotional & dramatic moments. @shahidkapoor act is UNRIVALLED which’ll remain special in his filmography. @gowtam19 direction is Top Notch. pic.twitter.com/awHtYzTYsT — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) April 22, 2022

Jaiswal called the film a “remarkable, extraordinary and a perfect film made on father and son relationship, brilliant in making, fabulous execution and a very emotional film.”

Review - Jersey - 4*/5 - ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️



Best actor Award till 22nd April 2022 goes to #ShahidKapoor#Jersey is Remarkable,Extraordinary and a perfect film made on Father & Son relationship,brilliant in making, fabulous execution and a very emotional film “Must Watch” #JerseyReview pic.twitter.com/yXiFXkNhPS — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) April 22, 2022

Jersey Movie Review by audience

About Jersey

Jersey is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name and has been written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. This film charts the journey of a former cricketer who returns to the game after a long gap for his son’s wish for a jersey.

The film has been bankrolled by Allu Aravind, Dil Raju Production and Sithara Entertainments. Apart from Kapoor, this film features Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapoor, Ronit Kamra, Geetika Mahendru, Shishir Sharma, Rudrashish Majumdar and Rituraj Singh in significant roles.

Also read: 'Jersey' to release on Apr 22, to avoid clash with 'KGF: Chapter 2'

Also read: KGF Chapter 2 box office collection Day 8: Yash's film zooms towards Rs 300 cr