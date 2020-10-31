scorecardresearch
'Shaktimaan, be sorry!': Twitter lambasts Mukesh Khanna for sexist comments on MeToo movement

In a clip that has spread like wildfire on social media, Khanna can be heard commenting that women are best suited for housework and child care

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, who is known for his portrayal of Bhishma Pitamah in the 1988 Mahabharat directed by BR Chopra and for bringing the character of Shaktimaan to life on screen, has landed in the eye of the storm for his comments on MeToo movement. In a recent interview, Khanna made a chauvinist comment about the much relevant MeToo movement.

In a clip that has spread like wildfire on social media, Khanna can be heard commenting that women are best suited for housework and child care. He further stated that the entire issue and conversation of MeToo began because women started venturing out and working shoulder to shoulder with their male counterparts in various spheres of life.

HERE'S WHAT MUKESH KHANNA SAID

Khanna can be seen saying in the video, "Men and women are different. Both of them are different in terms of their creation. Women's domain is to take care of household chores. The issue of MeToo began when women started working outside the house. Today, women talk about working shoulder to shoulder with their male counterparts."


TWITTER CHASTISES MUKESH; ASKS SHAKTIMAAN TO BE SORRY

Twitter users cutting across political spectrum have admonished Khanna for his thoughts on women workforce in India. While some labeled his statements as rape culture, others said that he could very well be the next Sangh chief and some also asked him to apologise.

Left leaning activist, Kavita Krishnan compared Mukesh Khanna's statement to a previous article penned by the Uttar Pradesh CM, Yogi Adityanath and called it 'rape culture'.

Political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla took a jibe at the Shaktimaan actor and said, "Shri Mukesh Khanna can be the next Sangh chief."

Famous singer Chinmayi Sripaada, known for tracks like Zehnaseeb from Hasee Toh Phasee and Madno from Lamhaa, slammed Mukesh Khanna and tweeted "Shaktimaan uncle not so cool after all."

