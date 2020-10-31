'Shaktimaan, be sorry!': Twitter lambasts Mukesh Khanna for sexist comments on MeToo movement

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, who is known for his portrayal of Bhishma Pitamah in the 1988 Mahabharat directed by BR Chopra and for bringing the character of Shaktimaan to life on screen, has landed in the eye of the storm for his comments on MeToo movement. In a recent interview, Khanna made a chauvinist comment about the much relevant MeToo movement.

In a clip that has spread like wildfire on social media, Khanna can be heard commenting that women are best suited for housework and child care. He further stated that the entire issue and conversation of MeToo began because women started venturing out and working shoulder to shoulder with their male counterparts in various spheres of life.

HERE'S WHAT MUKESH KHANNA SAID

Khanna can be seen saying in the video, "Men and women are different. Both of them are different in terms of their creation. Women's domain is to take care of household chores. The issue of MeToo began when women started working outside the house. Today, women talk about working shoulder to shoulder with their male counterparts."