Rs 64 crore in two weeks: Vijay Sethupathi's Maharaja conquers Chinese box office

Vijay Sethupathi's action thriller Maharaja continues its remarkable run at the China box office, grossing Rs 23.40 crore ($2.76 million) in its second weekend, a 20% jump from its opening weekend collection of Rs 21.10 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The film's total collection in China now stands at Rs 64.25 crore ($7.58 million) after the second weekend, making it the 11th highest-grossing Indian movie in the Chinese market. It has surpassed Padman and Thugs of Hindostan, which collected around Rs 60 crore each.

With strong word-of-mouth and solid legs at the box office, Maharaja is set to target SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 (Rs 80.50 crore) to break into the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films in China. Analysts suggest the movie has the potential to reach Rs 100 crore in lifetime collections, a rare feat for Indian cinema in the region.

Globally, Maharaja has crossed Rs 172 crore gross, including its China earnings. With its sights set on the Rs 200 crore club, the film has solidified its position as one of the most successful Tamil movies of the year.

Debuting on November 29, Maharaja has consistently gained traction in the Chinese market, a testament to its compelling storyline and Sethupathi’s star power. The film follows the intriguing journey of a barber, played by Sethupathi, who visits a police station to report a missing dustbin named Lakshmi. What starts as an odd complaint evolves into a gripping mystery that has captivated audiences worldwide.

With its impressive performance, Maharaja has joined the ranks of Indian hits like 3 Idiots, Dangal, and Baahubali 2 that have resonated strongly with Chinese audiences.