Sushant Singh Rajput death: Mumbai police records Sanjay Leela Bhansali's statement

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali reached the Bandra police station on Monday afternoon to record his statement in connection with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Bhansali was spotted outside the police station at around noon in a blue and white kurta pyjama and a mask.



The director had offered films to Rajput but the projects did not materialise to date issues.



Bandra police has recorded statements of 29 people so far in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise. The police have spoken to his family, his close friends like actor Rhea Chakraborty, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, actor Mahesh Shetty, Yash Raj Films casting director Shanoo Sharma and actor Sanjana Sanghi, who was Rajput's co-star in Dil Bechaara.



Besides Bhansali, police is also expected to record statement from veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who had tweeted about Sushant's death by suicide.



Kapur had tweeted, "I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you wept on my shoulder. I wish I was around the last six months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their karma. Not yours."



Earlier this month, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abhishek Trimukhe said that the department is investigating every angle, including professional rivalry, behind the actor's suicide.



