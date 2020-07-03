Sushant Singh Rajput, solar eclipse, coronavirus vaccine amongst top searched topics in June: Google

Search giant Google has released the list of what Indians searched the most in the month of June. Surprisingly, while the coronavirus searches have dropped, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput turned out to be the top trending topic on Google.

Google's June trend search report showed some interesting insights. Post the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, the late actor was the top trending topic across India. Other overall trending topics included the solar eclipse on June 21 which saw an increase of 4,550 per cent and Father's Day search was up by 1,050 per cent.

Even though the cases of COVID-19 are on a rise, coronavirus centric searches over the month have dropped by 66 per cent from May, but volumes remain more than double that of February. Google says the top trending coronavirus searches have been: "?????? ?????? / coronavirus news" which saw a spike of 3,450 per cent and vaccine for coronavirus latest update search was up by 1,350 per cent. The most searched coronavirus vaccine-related topics included "Patanjali corona medicine", "Global vaccine summit" and "Dexamethasone".

Trending questions for coronavirus in June were which mask is best for coronavirus, how did New Zealand defeat coronavirus, is coronavirus weakening, when the vaccine for coronavirus in India, how many days symptoms of coronavirus, what treatment for coronavirus in India, how many days coronavirus stay in your body, what is the body temperature in coronavirus disease patients, how many deaths from coronavirus in all world and will the coronavirus ever end. Top 10 states ranked by search interest for coronavirus in June were Goa, Delhi, Chandigarh, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Tripura, Punjab and Uttarakhand