Sushant Singh Rajput death: Sister Shweta appeals to PM Modi to intervene

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to social media on Saturday and penned an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the letter, she requested PM Modi to intervene in the case immediately and ensure that no evidence is tampered with or manipulated.

"I am the sister of Sushant Singh Rajput and I request an urgent scan of the whole case. We believe in India's judiciary and expect justice at any cost," Shweta Singh Kirti said in a tweet.



In another tweet, Kirti said, "Somehow my heart says that you stand with and for truth. We are from very simple family. My brother had no godfather when he was in Bollywood nor do we have anyone right now. My request to you is to look into this case and make sure everything is handled."

The Chhichhore actor was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on June 14. His father KK Singh has lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and six others, including her family, with Bihar Police. KK Singh has accused Rhea of befriending his son in 2019 to further her own career. The Patna FIR is registered under several IPC sections such as 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 306 (abetment to suicide).

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police, which is already investigating the case, has questioned several famous people from the film industry, including Mahesh Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra, film critic Rajeev Masand and many more.

