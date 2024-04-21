Taylor Swift's latest album shatters records on streaming platforms in less than 24 hours

Taylor Swift's 11th original studio album “The Tortured Poets Department” shattered records on Spotify and other music streaming platforms in less than 24 hours after its release.

"History made! On April 19, 2024, Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department was the first album in Spotify history to have over 300M streams in a single day," Spotify announced Saturday on X (formally Twitter).

But that wasn't the only record that Swift's 11th studio album broke after its release on April 19.

The album's first single "Fortnight," set the record as the most-streamed song in a single day.

A day before it dropped, "The Tortured Poets Department" became the most pre-saved album on Countdown Pages, a Spotify feature that allows users to preview track lists before an album is released.

Swift already held the Spotify record for the most streamed album in a single day and the most streamed artist in a single day with the release of “Midnights” in October 2022.

On the other music streaming platforms, the album became the biggest pop album of all time by first-day streams on Apple Music. It was also the most streamed album on Amazon Music ever on its first day.

The latest album from the pop sensation contains 31 tracks in which the megastar lays bare her heartbreak and appears to direct anger at former partners.

"The Tortured Poets Department. An anthology of new works that reflect events, opinions and sentiments from a fleeting and fatalistic moment in time - one that was both sensational and sorrowful in equal measure. This period of the author’s life is now over, the chapter closed and boarded up. There is nothing to avenge, no scores to settle once wounds have healed. And upon further reflection, a good number of them turned out to be self-inflicted. This writer is of the firm belief that our tears become holy in the form of ink on a page. Once we have spoken our saddest story, we can be free of it. And then all that’s left behind is the tortured poetry," a post on X from the musician's official account read.

Swift announced the arrival of her 11th studio album live on stage at the Grammy Awards in February.

Her album comes hot on the heels of a busy year for the star, who was also declared a billionaire by Forbes magazine earlier this month.

Swift became a billionaire in October in large part because of her record-breaking Eras Tour, which became the first tour in history to gross more than $1 billion.

The artist had a record-breaking and sensational 2023. In addition to becoming a billionaire and launching her Eras Tour, which began as a retrospective of her 17-year career and 10 albums and morphed into a financial phenomenon, Swift was also named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year.

