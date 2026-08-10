Teen leaves home, travels 900 km to join popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Asit Modi reacts

The teenager travelled nearly 900 kilometres to Mumbai with the dream of becoming an actor and appearing in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The boy reportedly left his home on the afternoon of August 6, telling his family that he was going to school. Instead, he went to Chhindwara railway station and boarded a train to Nagpur.

From Nagpur, he took another train to Mumbai and reached Goregaon the following morning. The minor then reportedly began walking towards Film City, hoping to find an opportunity to enter the entertainment industry. His presence in the area raised concern, following which a mobile police unit located him and brought him to Aarey Police Station.

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Police Find Boy Safe Near Film City

During questioning, the teenager told the police that he had travelled to Mumbai because he wanted to pursue acting and work in the popular television show. Authorities subsequently contacted his family, who confirmed that he had been missing since Thursday.

The boy was found safe and unharmed. His father was informed about his whereabouts and was travelling to Mumbai to bring him back home. The incident also underlines the risks involved when minors undertake long journeys alone without informing their families or guardians.

Asit Modi Urges Young Fans To Follow The Right Path

Reacting to the incident, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi acknowledged the passion of young people who aspire to work in the entertainment industry. At the same time, he urged aspiring actors to balance their ambitions with safety, responsibility and patience.

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“Dream big. Follow your passion. Work hard for it. But always remember that the journey towards your dream is as important as the dream itself,” Modi said.

The producer also advised youngsters not to take major steps without involving their families. “Your education, your safety and the trust of your parents must always come first. Never take a step that could put you at risk or leave your family worried about you,” he added.

Modi further asked aspiring actors to approach opportunities through legitimate and responsible channels. “Speak to your parents, involve them in your dreams and pursue every opportunity through the right and responsible channels,” he said.

Producer Shares Casting Advice

Addressing those who wish to work on the sitcom, Modi said the show welcomes young people who are passionate about acting and entertainment. However, he stressed that talent must be supported by preparation and the right approach.

“We are always happy to see young people passionate about acting and entertainment. Talent will always find an opportunity when combined with preparation, patience and the right approach. If you aspire to work with TMKOC, please approach our official casting team through the appropriate channels with the knowledge of your parents and guardians,” the producer said.

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He concluded his message by encouraging young fans to continue their education while working towards their dreams: “Keep studying. Keep learning. Keep dreaming. Keep working towards your passion. Sapne zaroor dekho… unhe poora bhi karo. Bas sahi raaste se.”

Show Completes 18 Years

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently completed 18 years, with the makers celebrating the milestone with the cast and crew. Known for depicting people from different communities living together, the sitcom has built a loyal fan base. The current cast includes Dilip Joshi, Tanuj Mahashabde, Sonalika Joshi, Amit Bhatt and Shyam Pathak. Disha Vakani, Jennifer Mistry and Shailesh Lodha were also previously part of the show.

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