Trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana’s 'Anek' drops on YouTube; details here

Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Anek is all sit to release in theatres near you on May 27. The makers released the trailer of the film today on YouTube. The development was confirmed by film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter.

Adarsh tweeted, “Ayushmann Khurrana: Anek trailer… team Anek- starring Ayushmann Khurrana- unveils Anek trailer… Directed by Anubhav Sinha… Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha…”

Ayushmann Khurrana shared the trailer of the film on his Twitter handle. He tweeted in Hindi, “Many languages, but the spirit of the country is only one- who will win? India!”

Ayushmann’s character talks about the ongoing debate on the national language where he talks to JD Chakravarthy about the linguistic and regional divide in the country. Andrea Kevichusa’s character is also shown facing discrimination because she belongs from the northeast.

Kevichusa’s character is however determined to represent India in boxing but her father who belongs to a separatist group is against it.

The Anubhav Sinha-directorial features Ayushmann Khurrana, Andrea Kevichusa, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, JD Chakravarthy, Abhinay Raj Singh and Sharik Khan in significant roles.

The film covers an untold story of an undercover cop set in the backdrop of Northeastern India. It has been bankrolled jointly by Anubhav Sinha, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.

Ayushmann Khurrana said on the film, “Anek celebrates the spirit of truly being an Indian. Anubhav sir is pushing the envelope and setting a benchmark with his passionate storytelling with this film. My character Joshua compelled me to do things I had never done before, both physically and mentally. With the right guidance and training, I gave this role my best shot to bring life to everything Anubhav envisioned for the film.”

