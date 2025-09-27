Thamma trailer: Maddock’s horror-comedy universe expands as vampire drama readies for Diwali release

The much-awaited horror-comedy Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, will hit theatres on October 21 as a big Diwali release. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, the film expands Maddock Films’ Horror-Comedy Universe (MHCU) with its fifth instalment and promises to be the franchise’s “first bloody love story.”

The release date was confirmed at a trailer launch event in Mumbai on September 26. Packed with suspense, horror, and comedy, the trailer also confirmed a cameo by Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya. The film brings Ayushmann and Rashmika together for the first time, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, Faisal Malik, and Geeta Agrawal in key roles.

The trailer opens with Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s villainous character, Yakshaashan, who has been trapped in a cave for ages until Ayushmann’s Alok discovers him. Soon after, Alok begins to notice unsettling changes in his body — including fangs, bloodshot eyes, and sunlight burning his skin. Rashmika’s Tadaka, steeped in mystery, emerges as part of a revived thousand-year-old legend, her chemistry and complex bond with Alok teased throughout the story.

Described as a tale rooted in a “forgotten legend from our folklore,” Thamma blends mythology with VFX-driven storytelling. Paresh Rawal plays Ayushmann’s father in a role that promises comic relief amid the supernatural tension.

Watch the trailer here:

Speaking about the project, producer Dinesh Vijan said, “The Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe began with Stree and has grown with Bhediya and Munjya. With Thamma, we aimed to take the universe to its next stage — not just in terms of story, but also in terms of scale, ambition, and technology. For us, the goal has always been to draw inspiration from Indian folklore for our characters. It’s a forgotten Indian story we have revived. Today, with the reveal of the visual identity of the MHCU, we are committing to a long-term vision of telling Indian stories for Indian and global audiences.”

Ayushmann Khurrana said, “Becoming a part of Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock horror-comedy universe is a thrilling step in my journey as an actor. This genre has always fascinated me because it pushes boundaries — it makes you laugh, scares you, and yet touches your heart. In Thamma, I play Alok — a man who never asked for the extraordinary, but is forced to confront it. He’s flawed, vulnerable, ambitious, and suddenly, he’s carrying the weight of powers he doesn’t fully understand.”

Rashmika Mandanna, making her first appearance in the horror-comedy universe, added, “Thamma is a very special film for me because it brings together horror, comedy, folklore, and even a love story rooted in India. Playing Tadaka has been both challenging and exciting, as she’s an age-old legend brought to life anew. I’m thankful to Maddock Films for giving me this opportunity once again, and I’m really looking forward to everyone experiencing Thamma.”

Part of Maddock’s tradition of mixing supernatural plots with social commentary, Thamma follows earlier hits like Stree, Stree 2, Munjya, and Bhediya. The makers are planning an aggressive promotional campaign leading up to its Diwali release, positioning the film as one of the biggest festive attractions of the year.