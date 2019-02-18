Total Dhamaal cast, Ajay Devgn donate Rs 50 lakh to Pulwama martyrs' families; decide to not release film in Pakistan

Ajay Devgn and the makers of upcoming film, Total Dhamaal, have decided not to release the film in Pakistan after the recent terrorist attack on CRPF jawans in Pulwama. In a show of solidarity, the actor tweeted, "In light of the current situation the team of Total Dhamaal has decided to not release the film in Pakistan." The cast of Total Dhamaal that include Riteish Deshmukh, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Javed Jaffrey has also donated Rs 50 lakh to the families of the martyrs.

The cast of Total Dhamaal, along with other personalities of the Indian film industry took to social media to condemn the deadly terrorist attack in Pulwama that claimed the lives of at least 40 jawans and left many others injured. "Horrible and disgusting. Anger can't be put into words," tweeted Ajay Devgn. "Absolutely tragic news coming from #Pulwama - Condolences to the families of the martyrs- & prayers for the injured jawans. Cowards are at it again. Absolutely deplorable," tweeted Riteish Deshmukh.

Anil Kapoor said, "The shocking incident at #Pulwama was one that has left me extremely shaken. It's time we stood up for those who ensure we sleep peacefully at night... the real heroes our Jawaans. Let's do our bit for their families who have already lost so much." "Words can't describe the pain that the families of our martyred soldiers would be going through. Expressing my sincere condolences to everyone in grief. I hope & pray for a terror free world," said Madhuri Dixit.

" Deeply angered on hearing of the ghastly and cowardly attack in #Pulwama! Completely with the country & authorities on their refusal to indulge in fake handshakes with our enemy! Now over to a more permanent solution! Amen," said Tusshar Kapoor. Arshad Warsi tweeted, "My heart goes out to all the CRPF Jawans and their families who were cowardly attacked at #PulwamaAttacks . India needs to stand together and not wait for such terror attacks to stop but to take action and put an end to this once and for all."

Following the attack, Indian organisations and companies have been rescinding their association with their Pakistani counterparts. Film body, All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) called for a total ban on Pakistani actors and artistes. The body also said that if any organisation still insists on working with Pakistani artistes then they will be banned by AICWA too.

Actress Shabana Azmi and lyricist Javed Akhtar declined the invitation from Karachi Arts Council to celebrate the centenary birth anniversary of poet Kaifi Azmi.

Earlier, IMG Reliance also pulled out from broadcasting Pakistan Super League. IMG Reliance wrote to Sohaib Sheikh and Kamil Khan of the Pakistan Cricket Board and said, "Due to unfortunate events a couple of days back which resulted in the death of Indian soldiers, IMG Reliance is pulling out with immediate effects, from offering broadcast production services for PSL. The incident that occurred is deeply regrettable."

Directed by Indra Kumar, Total Dhamaal is scheduled to release on February 22. It is the third instalment of the Dhamaal film series. The first movie was Dhamaal that was released in 2007, followed by Double Dhamaal in 2011.

