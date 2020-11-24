TV actor Ashiesh Roy passes away at 55 due to kidney ailment

Television actor Ashiesh Roy recently succumbed to a kidney related ailment. The 55-year old actor was earlier admitted to a hospital in Juhu after complaints of water retention. The unfortunate news was confirmed by the security guard of the Pataliputra building in Jogeshwari where Roy lived. His funeral is expected to be held today evening.

The security guard said, "Ashiesh saab died at 3:45 am last night. His servant came running down and said he had a couple of big hiccups and collapsed. He was facing health problems but the servant said he was quite okay yesterday. In fact, he was supposed to undergo a dialysis today, too."

Ashiesh had been unwell for a long time. "Am in the ICU. Very ill. Dialysis (sic)," the actor posted on May. Around the same time, he posted, "Need urr diagent money for dialysis (sic)." Aligarh filmmaker Hansal Mehta had sought help for the late actor from CINTAA on Twitter. Mehta tweeted, "Actor Ashish Roy (Bond) is seriously ill, on dialysis and in the ICU. He has appealed for financial help on FB. I'm doing all I can to help. Can industry associations help the ailing actor?"



Actor Ashish Roy (Bond) is seriously ill, on dialysis and in the ICU. He has appealed for financial help on FB. I'm doing all I can to help. Can industry associations also help the ailing actor? @sushant_says@ashokepandithttps://t.co/d8qpAan1VK Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) May 19, 2020

In 2018, he was hospitalised due to blood clot in his brain and also underwent surgery for the same purpose. Ashiesh was once again hospitalised in 2019 after suffering a paralytic attack.

Ashiesh Roy is known for his acting in serials like Sasural Simar Ka, Baa Bahu Aur Baby, Jeanie aur Juju and Tu Mere Agal Bagal Hai.

