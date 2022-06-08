Virat Kohli becomes first Indian to reach 200 million followers on Instagram

Former India captain, Virat Kohli became the first Indian to reach 200 million Instagram followers on Tuesday. With this, the professional cricketer has the largest number of followers on the photo-sharing social networking site of any Indian or Indian sportsperson.

Virat Kohli took to Instagram to express his gratitude to his fans. "200 million strong. Thanks for all your support insta fam," Kohli posted a montage of his Instagram posts alongside his message.

The former India captain has the most Instagram followers of any cricket player. The 33-year-old is the world's third most followed sportsman, after Cristiano Ronaldo (450 million followers) and Lionel Messi (333 million).

However, Virat Kohli is having the worst run of his career, having gone almost three years without scoring a century. Virat Kohli struggled with his form in the just concluded fifteenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), scoring 341 runs in 16 games at a below-par average of 22.73.

India will now host South Africa for five T20 Internationals from June 9 to June 19. Kohli and Rohit are among the players who have been rested after the conclusion of the IPL this year.

