Want to watch Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam The Conclusion' first? Theatres across cities open midnight, 1 am, 2 am shows

In Mumbai and nearby areas, post-midnight shows have been opened at PVR Lower Parel, Cinepolis Seawoods, Metro Inox, Inox R City Ghatkopar, Maxus Borivali, Inox Malad, PVR Oberoi Mall Goregaon, PVR Phoenix Market City Kurla, PVR Juhu, PVR Citi Mall Andheri, Inox Sky City Mall Borivali, PVR Chakala, PVR Orion Panvel, PVR Palava, Cinepolis Bhandup, Funcity Big Cinema Ulhasnagar, Inox Raghuleela Kandivali, Cinepolis Andheri, PVR Infiniti Andheri, PVR Infiniti Malad and Miraj Dombivali.

Maxus Bhayander has gone a step further and scheduled the film almost round the clock, with shows at 12:35 am, 1:05 am, 2:05 am, 3:05 am, 4:05 am and 5:05 am.

The trend is not limited to Mumbai. In Pune, post-midnight shows have been opened at Inox Megaplex Wakad, PVR Phoenix Market City, Cinepolis Seasons Mall, Inox Chinchwad, PVR Icon The Pavilion, PVR Hinjawadi, PVR Kumar Pacific, Inox Jai Ganesh Akurdi, Inox Royal Heritage Mall, Inox Royal Heritage Mall and Inox Bund Garden Road. In Ahmedabad, the film has also started getting post-midnight shows at Connplex Prahladnagar, Classic Cinema Gandhinagar, PVR Motera, Connplex SBR, The Cinestar Miniplex SP Ring Road and CLEXA.

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More cinemas in other cities are expected to add post-midnight shows as the day progresses, given the advance booking response. The report said the demand for Drishyam The Conclusion has led exhibitors to add shows earlier than they did for Drishyam 2. Another aspect is ticket pricing. Despite higher rates, demand remains strong, and exhibition sources said theatres have been asked to price tickets for the film on par with Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Dhurandhar The Revenge.