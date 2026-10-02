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Want to watch Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam The Conclusion' first? Theatres across cities open midnight, 1 am, 2 am shows

Want to watch Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam The Conclusion' first? Theatres across cities open midnight, 1 am, 2 am shows

The early rollout across Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad underlines unusually high demand despite premium ticket prices.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 2, 2026 3:23 PM IST
Want to watch Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam The Conclusion' first? Theatres across cities open midnight, 1 am, 2 am showsDrishyam 2 was one of the first major post-pandemic films to get post-midnight and early morning shows because of demand for the Ajay Devgn-led thriller.
SUMMARY
  • Bookings for late-night screenings opened on October 1 after strong advances
  • The shift came earlier than Drishyam 2, which expanded later
  • Multiple theatres across Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad added overnight slots

Audiences keen to watch Drishyam The Conclusion at the earliest have pushed theatres to open post-midnight and early morning shows even before release day. The third instalment of the franchise is set to open on October 2, with exhibitors responding to strong demand across several cities.

This time, however, exhibitors have moved sooner. Unlike Devgn's 2022 film Drishyam 2, when several post-midnight shows were added only in the second half of the opening day, bookings for such shows began opening on October 1 itself after strong Day 1 advances, according to a report by Bollywood Hungama. Drishyam 2 was one of the first major post-pandemic films to get post-midnight and early morning shows because of demand for the Ajay Devgn-led thriller.

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In Mumbai and nearby areas, post-midnight shows have been opened at PVR Lower Parel, Cinepolis Seawoods, Metro Inox, Inox R City Ghatkopar, Maxus Borivali, Inox Malad, PVR Oberoi Mall Goregaon, PVR Phoenix Market City Kurla, PVR Juhu, PVR Citi Mall Andheri, Inox Sky City Mall Borivali, PVR Chakala, PVR Orion Panvel, PVR Palava, Cinepolis Bhandup, Funcity Big Cinema Ulhasnagar, Inox Raghuleela Kandivali, Cinepolis Andheri, PVR Infiniti Andheri, PVR Infiniti Malad and Miraj Dombivali.

Maxus Bhayander has gone a step further and scheduled the film almost round the clock, with shows at 12:35 am, 1:05 am, 2:05 am, 3:05 am, 4:05 am and 5:05 am.

The trend is not limited to Mumbai. In Pune, post-midnight shows have been opened at Inox Megaplex Wakad, PVR Phoenix Market City, Cinepolis Seasons Mall, Inox Chinchwad, PVR Icon The Pavilion, PVR Hinjawadi, PVR Kumar Pacific, Inox Jai Ganesh Akurdi, Inox Royal Heritage Mall, Inox Royal Heritage Mall and Inox Bund Garden Road. In Ahmedabad, the film has also started getting post-midnight shows at Connplex Prahladnagar, Classic Cinema Gandhinagar, PVR Motera, Connplex SBR, The Cinestar Miniplex SP Ring Road and CLEXA.

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More cinemas in other cities are expected to add post-midnight shows as the day progresses, given the advance booking response. The report said the demand for Drishyam The Conclusion has led exhibitors to add shows earlier than they did for Drishyam 2. Another aspect is ticket pricing. Despite higher rates, demand remains strong, and exhibition sources said theatres have been asked to price tickets for the film on par with Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Dhurandhar The Revenge.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 2, 2026 3:23 PM IST
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