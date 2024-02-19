WATCH: Deepika Padukone dazzles at BAFTA 2024, presents Best Film Not in English Award

Deepika Padukone marked her presence at the BAFTA 2024 Awards as a presenter, making it a proud moment for India. She was the only Bollywood actress to attend the event.

She presented the award for the Film Not in English Language Award category, dressed in a golden saree by Sabyasachi. Before announcing the winner 'The Zone of Interest', she introduced the nominations for the category.

While presenting the award, Padukone says, "The incredible stories nominated in this category depict real and imagined worlds that stay with us long after the credits roll. From the Alps to the Andes, Southern Poland to Seoul, the nominees are... and he BAFTA goes to The Zone of Interest."

Deepika Padukone presenting the Film Not in the English Language Award at the #BAFTA2024

Besides the regular pageantry, fans also found photographs of Deepika Padukone with Oppenheimer actor Cillian Murphy and Maestro actor and director Bradley Cooper from the BAFTAs. The 77th EE BAFTA Film Awards can be streamed on Lionsgate Play in India.

BAFTAs 2024 BTS: Deepika Padukone's candid images

Additionally, candid images of Deepika from the BAFTA backstage have been shared on X (formerly known as Twitter). The images show Deepika making last-minute adjustments to her saree and touching up her makeup.

Deepika Padukone's BAFTA outfit, look

The actor, last seen opposite Hrithik Roshan in Fighter, wore a resplendent golden and silver-hued shimmery saree with sequins all over it. She paired it with a matching blouse with strappy sleeves.

Padukone amped up her look with dewy makeup, kohl-rimmed eyes, messy hair bun and statement earrings.

Oppenheimer dominates BAFTAs this year

The BAFTAs were dominated by Christopher Nolan's biopic film Oppenheimer, which bagged seven awards including Best Director, Best Film and Best Leading Actor.

Deepika Padukone's upcoming projects

Currently, she is rumoured to be a part of White Lotus season 3 and has several films in the pipeline, including Kalki 2989 AD with Prabhas. Kalki 2989 AD is scheduled to release in theatres on May 9, 2024.

Deepika Padukone takes Oscars 2023 stage

This follows her appearance on the Oscars 2023 stage. In March last year, Padukone took the Oscars stage to present RRR's foot-tapping mass anthem Naatu Naatu in the Best Original Song category.

