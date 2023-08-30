WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan visits Vaishno Devi temple ahead of 'Jawan' audio launch, trailer release

A video featuring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan went viral on Wednesday as he was seen visiting the popular Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu & Kashmir ahead of his upcoming release Jawan. The superstar was at the temple to seek blessings days before his upcoming film’s release. The viral video features Shah Rukh Khan walking inside Vaishno Devi temple’s premises amid heavy security arrangements. He was seen wearing a white shirt with blue jacket and a face mask to cover his face.

This, however, is not the first time that the actor visited the Vaishno Devi temple. In December last year, Shah Rukh Khan visited the temple and offered prayers ahead of Pathaan’s release. As per media reports, Khan visited the temple around midnight in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

VIDEO | Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan offered prayers at the revered Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu earlier today. His much-anticipated film 'Jawan' is scheduled to be released on September 7.



(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/yxNb5TuxyH — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 30, 2023 Mr Khan went to Vaishno Devi Darshan

I was praying for times like these 😭❤️

I love you Shah Rukh Khan pic.twitter.com/DUQL2Tj4kq — Mahatma Chugesh (@Iloveflampard) December 12, 2022

Meanwhile, Khan also flew down to Chennai for the audio launch of Jawan. The superstar informed his fans in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that he will come to Chennai’s Sai Ram Engineering College for the event. “"Pre-release event. Ready ah? Jawan is coming. Sri Sai Ram Engineering College, Chennai. Tomorrow, 3-7 pm." Sharing the poster, he wrote, “Vanakkam (Hello) Chennai, I am coming!!! All the Jawans - girls & boys at Sai Ram Engineering College be ready... I am excited to meet you all! Might even do some tha tha thaiya if asked. See you tomorrow 3 pm onwards,” Khan said in his post

Vanakkam Chennai, I am coming!!! All the Jawans - girls & boys at Sai Ram Engineering College be ready... I am excited to meet you all! Might even do some tha tha thaiya if asked. See you tomorrow 3PM onwards. pic.twitter.com/1VjoX2xhNE — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 29, 2023

Jawan’s trailer will be released at 9 pm on August 31 at the iconic Burj Khalifa building in Dubai. Khan said in an Instagram post: “Jawan ka jashn main aapke saath na manau yeh ho nahin sakta. Aa raha hoon main Burj Khalifa on 31st August at 9 PM and celebrate JAWAN with me. And since love is the most beautiful feeling in the world, toh pyaar ke rang mein rang jao and lets wear red...what say? READYYYY!”

Jawan is all set to release in theatres on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film, directed by Atlee, features Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover in key roles.

