‘Jailer’ worldwide box office collection day 20: Rajinikanth’s film may break Baahubali’s record; marches towards Rs 650 crore 

‘Jailer’ worldwide earnings: Rajinikanth’s latest action-thriller flick Jailer is doing wonders at the worldwide box office. The film is looking to cross the lifetime worldwide box office collection of Prabhas and Anushka Shetty-starrer blockbuster Baahubali: The Beginning. Thalaivar’s film is marching towards making Rs 650 crore at the global box office. Jailer made a total of Rs 450.80 crore in its first week and Rs 124.18 crore in its second week at the global box office.

The Rajinikanth-led action-thriller made Rs 7.67 on the first day of week 3, Rs 6.03 crore on the second day of week 3, Rs 8.36 crore on the third day of week 3, Rs 10.25 crore on the fourth day of week 3, and Rs 5.12 crore on the fifth day of week 3. With this, the film’s total worldwide collections stand at Rs 612.41 crore as of Tuesday.

Baahubali: The Beginning collected a total of Rs 650 crore in its lifetime run at the worldwide box office. Other South Indian movies to cross Rs 600 crore at the worldwide box office are Prabhas’ Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 1,810.59 crore), Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer RRR (Rs 1,276.20 crore), Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 1,259.14 crore), and Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar-starrer 2.0 (Rs 800 crore).

Domestically, Jailer has surpassed Rs 320 crore and minted around Rs 322.86 crore as on Tuesday. The film made a total of Rs 235.85 crore in its first week and Rs 62.95 crore in its second week at the India box office. The film went onto collect Rs 3.40 crore on its third Friday, Rs 6.25 crore on its third Saturday, Rs 7.90 crore on its third Sunday, around Rs 3.10 crore on its third Monday, and will likely earn Rs 3.41 crore on its third Tuesday.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer released in theatres globally on August 10 and focuses on retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, who sets out to rescue his son from the clutches of a criminal who steals artefacts and sculptures from Hindu temples. The film features Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vinayakan, Vasanth Ravi, and Yogi Babu in significant roles.

Backed by Sun Pictures, the film also features Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff and Shiva Rajkumar in cameo appearances. Jailer has an IMDb rating of 7.6/10 and an audience score of 89 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

