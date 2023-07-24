Watch: Woman confesses crush on Tom Cruise at the Mission Impossible 7 Premier in a now-viral video

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise has garnered widespread acclaim for his action-packed movies, most notably the iconic Mission Impossible series. A woman shared a reel on Instagram of her encounter with the superstar at the premiere of 'Mission Impossible: 7'. In this video, she can be seen standing on the opposite side of the barricade at the red carpet of the premiere, waiting for her turn to meet the actor.

When she finally got a chance to interact with the actor, she confessed her long-standing crush on him.

The caption of the reel read: “Had the sweetest moment with Tom Cruise at his Mission Impossible 7 premiere on Monday. If you know me, you'll know how much this means to me because I've loved him as an actor and his movies since high school."

She further recounted that Cruise listened to her story with undivided attention and reached out to squeeze her hand gently. She said the actor made her feel very special. The fan further noted that the actor came back to check whether the picture that was captured was perfect or not before proceeding to interact with other fans.

She said towards the end of her post that she cannot wait to watch Mission Impossible 7.

During the course of her interaction with her favourite actor, she also wished Cruise on his birthday. She went onto recount how her mother confessed her own crush on Tom Cruise to her father some 30 years back. Upon hearing her endearing confession, Tom Cruise jokingly said "I hope your dad's okay with that." Soon after the video went viral, netizens said Tom Cruise's behaviour with the woman was on point.

Here’s what the netizens had to say:

One user commented about the dad jocularly and wrote: “Plot twist…...Dad’s crush is also Tom.” Another user appreciated the woman for being able to talk to Tom and said: “ You deserve a lot of credit for getting that story out coherently in front of an absolute legend.”

To this the woman in the video replied: “Thank you. I was absolutely star struck.” Praising Tom's behavior towards the fan, another user wrote: “ I love how Tom took the time to listen, didn’t rush you and was classy as always. That is why he is a movie star.”