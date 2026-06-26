The final week of June is packed with some of the biggest OTT releases of the month. Leading the lineup is the highly anticipated third season of House of the Dragon, alongside Riteish Deshmukh's historical epic Raja Shivaji, the return of fan-favourite comedy-drama Gram Chikitsalay, and James Cameron's visually stunning Avatar: Fire and Ash.

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From fantasy epics and historical dramas to comedy series and crime thrillers, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, Sony LIV and ZEE5 have lined up a diverse slate of content for viewers between June 22 and June 28.

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House of the Dragon Season 3

The battle for the Iron Throne intensifies as House of the Dragon returns with its third season. The latest chapter of the Targaryen civil war promises larger dragon battles, political betrayals and high-stakes power struggles as the conflict between rival factions escalates. For fans of fantasy dramas, this is easily one of the week's biggest releases.

Release Date: June 22, 2026

Platform: JioHotstar

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Gram Chikitsalay Season 2

After winning audiences with its heartwarming take on rural healthcare, Gram Chikitsalay is back for a second season. The series once again follows the challenges, humour and everyday realities faced by doctors and villagers in rural India, blending social commentary with feel-good storytelling.

Release Date: June 23, 2026

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Avatar: Fire and Ash

James Cameron's blockbuster sci-fi adventure arrives on OTT this week. Avatar: Fire and Ash expands the world of Pandora with new tribes, new conflicts and breathtaking visuals. Following a successful theatrical run, the film is expected to be among the most-watched titles on streaming this month.

Release Date: June 24, 2026

Platform: JioHotstar

Raja Shivaji

Riteish Deshmukh steps into the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Raja Shivaji, a historical drama that chronicles the life, leadership and military campaigns of the legendary Maratha ruler. The film explores key moments in Shivaji Maharaj's journey and his vision of Swarajya.

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Release Date: June 26, 2026

Platform: Netflix

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Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2

Netflix's live-action adaptation returns for a second season, taking Aang's journey into new territories as he continues his quest to master the elements and confront the Fire Nation. Fans can also look forward to the introduction of beloved character Toph Beifong.

Release Date: June 25, 2026

Platform: Netflix

Other notable releases

This week's streaming slate also includes Korean workplace romance See You At Work Tomorrow! (June 22, Amazon Prime Video), Tamil crime thriller Lingam (June 26, JioHotstar), action drama Blast (June 25, Netflix), family series Perfect Family Season 2 (June 26, Sony Liv), documentary The American Experiment (June 24, Netflix), and Turkish drama Another Self Season 3 (June 24, Netflix).