'Welcome to the Jungle' box office collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar-led star-packed entertainer nears ₹100 cr worldwide 

Akshay Kumar-starrer Welcome To The Jungle has emerged as one of Bollywood's strongest box-office performers of 2026, with the film rapidly approaching the ₹100-crore worldwide mark within its opening weekend.

The third instalment in the popular Welcome franchise witnessed a significant jump in collections on Sunday, helping it build strong momentum after a solid start at the domestic box office.

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According to Sacnilk, the film earned around ₹24.75 crore net in India on Day 3, taking its total India net collection to ₹63.75 crore. Worldwide gross collections have surged to approximately ₹93.2 crore, putting the film within touching distance of the ₹100-crore milestone.

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Directed by Ahmed Khan, the comedy entertainer has benefited from nostalgia associated with the Welcome franchise, along with a star-studded ensemble cast led by Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Rajpal Yadav, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon and several others.

The film opened strongly on Friday, collecting ₹15.25 crore net, before witnessing a healthy jump of around 31% on Saturday with ₹20 crore net. Sunday's performance marked the film's biggest single-day haul so far, reflecting strong word-of-mouth among family audiences and fans of mass-market comedy entertainers.

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Trade analysts attribute the film's success to a combination of franchise recall, holiday-season footfalls and Akshay Kumar's return to his trademark comedy genre. The actor, who has already tasted success with Bhooth Bangla earlier this year, appears to have delivered another crowd-pleaser that resonates with audiences across metro and non-metro markets.

The film's performance is particularly noteworthy given the competitive box-office environment, with Cocktail 2 continuing its theatrical run. Despite the competition, Welcome To The Jungle has managed to dominate multiplexes and single screens alike, maintaining strong occupancy levels through the weekend.