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'Your AI forgot to…': Kartik Aaryan trolled over iPhone 18 Pro photo with extra flashlight

'Your AI forgot to…': Kartik Aaryan trolled over iPhone 18 Pro photo with extra flashlight

The unusual camera arrangement led several users to speculate that the image could have been generated or edited using AI

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 7, 2026 4:49 PM IST
'Your AI forgot to…': Kartik Aaryan trolled over iPhone 18 Pro photo with extra flashlightKartik Aaryan’s Viral London Photo Sparks AI Debate Over iPhone 18 Pro Camera

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has become the target of social media trolling after an image of him holding what appears to be an iPhone 18 Pro sparked questions over whether the photograph was digitally altered or AI-generated.

Netizens quickly zoomed in on the phone’s camera module and pointed out what they claimed were unusual elements, including two flashlight-like components and two LiDAR-style sensors.

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The photograph shows Kartik posing with the London Eye in the background while holding the phone in front of him. While the actor’s post appeared to be a casual travel picture, eagle-eyed social media users soon shifted their attention to the smartphone.

READ THIS: 5 Android phones that can replace the iPhone 18 Pro Max in India

The unusual camera arrangement led several users to speculate that the image could have been generated or edited using AI. The claims, however, have not been officially confirmed by Kartik Aaryan, and there has been no statement establishing that the photograph was AI-generated.

ALSO READ: Another iPhone 18 Pro issue emerges: Users report crackling and popping sounds for speaker

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Netizens spot 'AI mistake'

One user commented, "Why there are two flashlights on your iPhone"

A second user commented, "Your AI forgot to remove the flashlight above the camera.  See how they fool us! "

A third user commented, "Ai hai bhai Ai even he can't afford it"

Another user commented, "Bro is from other universe; his phone has two torches"

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 7, 2026 4:48 PM IST
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