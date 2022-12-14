'Can we finally not troll Arjun Tendulkar?': Twitter hails century on Ranji debut by Sachin's son

Cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar's 23-year-old son Arjun Tendulkar on Wednesday scored a century for Goa on his Ranji Trophy debut, just as his father had done 34 years ago. Sachin scored a hundred on his Ranji debut for Bombay against Gujarat in 1988, at the age of 15.

Arjun's ton came against Rajasthan. Soon after the ton, Twitter users started hailing him for his stylish knock that was punctuated with 16 fours and two sixes.

Playing at home, Goa were put in to bat by Rajasthan after winning the toss

Coming in to bat at number seven, Arjun was out for 120 off 207 balls at the Goa Cricket Association ground in Porvorim.

Arjun Tendulkar has been trolled in the past for making it to Mumbai Indians' squad without enough cricketing achievements to merit a place in the squad of the IPL franchise.

On Wednesday, Twitter came to defence of Arjun Tendulkar saying "we start seeing all these “star kids” from the same lens".

Can we finally not troll Arjun Tendulkar? He’s a talented lad and he proved it this year with his performances with both bat & ball! Sometimes, we start seeing all these “star kids” from the same lens! I believe making big for them isn’t easy either with a lot of criticism around https://t.co/PuHr3A6fwv — Mohsin Kamal (@64MohsinKamal) December 14, 2022

India wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik was full of praise for 23-year-old Arjun Tendulkar.

Karthik lauded young Tendulkar's effort stating that he is not necessarily known for his batting abilities, but has shown skill to rake up his maiden century.

"I have seen Arjun quite a bit you know. He is more of a left arm medium pacer who can bat a bit, but he definitely had credentials with the bat. You could see that he can hit a ball, but getting a hundred I think is quite special," Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

"Kudos to him, many more to team, we generally don't associate Arjun Tendulkar with the bat but it is good knowing that he has worked hard on his batting. I have seen him in England when he used to practice with the younger boys there, he had the potential to obviously do well," he further added.

Like father, like son. Congrats Arjun Tendulkar on your century on debut in the #RanjiTrophy. May you continue to shine and reach great heights #DoddaMathu #CricketTwitter — Dodda Ganesh | ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ (@doddaganesha) December 14, 2022

"Like father, like son. Congrats Arjun Tendulkar on your century on debut," tweeted former Indian bowler Dodda Ganesh.

