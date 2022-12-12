FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-finals: Argentina vs Croatia, France vs Morocco; when and where to watch live streaming of matches

The FIFA World Cup 2022 has only four matches left before the mega soccer tournament at Qatar comes to an end. Morocco, Croatia, Argentina and France have made it through the quarterfinals that wrapped up last week.

While Morocco became the first African country to reach the World Cup semifinals by defeating Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal 1-0, Croatia ousted five-time champions Brazil 4-2 in penalties. Lionel Messi's Argentina outpassed Netherlands with Extra Time and penalties in its favour. France beat England 2-1.

The Qatar World Cup semifinals will start on December 14 (Wednesday) and the first match will be played between Argentina and Croatia. France will face Morocco the next day (Thursday, December 15).

Semi-finals FIFA World Cup: Team face offs

Match 61- Argentina v Croatia

Argentina have never been eliminated at the semi-final stage before. Looking back to 2018, Croatia defeated Argentina 3-0 in the semifinals.

Match 62- France v Morocco

Morocco is an undefeated team to reach the semifinal in this World Cup. France have never lost against Morocco.

The World Cup final will be played on December 18 at Lusail Stadium in Al Daayen.

Where to watch Argentina vs Croatia and France vs Morocco semi-finals live streaming on TV?

The Argentina vs Croatia and France vs Morocco semi-finals can be watched on Sports 18 channel on TV.

Live streaming of Argentina vs Croatia and France vs Morocco semi-finals online

The Argentina vs Croatia and France vs Morocco semi-finals can be live streamed on Jio Cinema.



