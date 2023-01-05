'I am sorry': ChatGPT apologises to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella for listing biryani as a South Indian tiffin item

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella loves biryani, much like most of India. The business executive, while speaking recently at the Future Ready Technology Summit in Bengaluru, asked ChatGPT, the popular AI-enabled software and a chat-robot, to list the most popular South Indian tiffin items. The list, which included dishes such as idli, dosa and vada, also mentioned biryani. Well, this did not go down well with Nadella, who told ChatGPT that, as a Hyderabadi, the software cannot insult his intelligence by calling biryani a South Indian tiffin.

To this, the software apologised and said, "I am sorry."

Nadella then continued the conversation and asked it to create a play on idli, dosa and vada, arguing to see who was better. He also asked ChatGPT to make it seem like a Shakespearean play to keep things interesting.

ChatGPT, launched by Elon Musk-funded OpenAI in November 2022, is a chatbot that answers follow-up questions, admits its mistakes and rejects inappropriate requests.

Satya Nadella was born in 1967 in Hyderabad, India. He went on to study computer science and business in the US. He formerly served on the board of directors of Starbucks and also chaired The Business Council, a Washington-based association of business leaders, before taking over as Microsoft's CEO.

During the summit in Mumbai, Nadella had also asked ChatGPT to rank Mumbai’s street food. Over ten responses followed, with Vada Pav topping the list. Other snacks, such as Pav Bhaji, Bhel Puri, Dahi Puri, Chaat, Pani, Mumbai Sandwich, were also listed by the AI-powered chatbot. Nadella, following the list furnished by ChatGPT, followed it up by asking the chatbot the places where one can find the best Vada Pav.



