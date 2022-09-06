'Use your own template': Zomato takes a dig at Pakistani app Careem after meme on India-Pak match

Online food aggregator Zomato took a dig at its Pakistan-based counterpart Careem for sharing a meme celebrating Pakistan's victory over India in the Asia Cup T20 match on Sunday. The tweet by Careem featured a meme from Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal’s popular comic caper Hera Pheri which said, “Yeh to kisi ke rone ki awaaz hai.” To this, Zomato replied, “Meme template tou apne use karo” (use your own meme templates).

meme template tou apne use karo https://t.co/aBzV1fn8Jt — zomato (@zomato) September 5, 2022

Netizens shared chucklesome memes on the same.

India faced a five-wicket defeat against Pakistan in the latest Asia Cup 2022 match. Bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal could not defend the total after Virat Kohli led India to 181.

India’s middle order performed dismally. Suryakumar Yadav scored 13 runs off 10 balls. Hardik Pandya fell for a two-ball duck. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul had given India a strong start with their 54-run opening partnership.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Rizwan said, “We know our strengths, we have depth in our batting, we have power-hitters who are capable of hitting around 45 runs off the last four overs. So, we didn’t panic.”

Also read: 'Coding not enough, also need to know swimming': Waterlogged Wipro office in Bengaluru evokes twisted humour