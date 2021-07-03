Ludwig Guttmann Google Doodle: Know more about the founder of Paralympic movement

Google released a doodle on July 3 to mark the 122nd birth anniversary of German-born British neurologist Sir Ludwig Guttmann, who was the founder of the Paralympic movement. The illustration for the Google Doodle dedicated to Guttmann was done by Baltimore-based guest artist Ashanti Fortson, according to the search engine giant.

Who is Sir Ludwig Guttmann?

Guttmann was born on July 3, 1899, to a German-Jewish family in Tost, Germany (now known as Toszek, Poland). In 1948, he established the Stoke Mandeville Games which was a sporting event for the disabled. The event eventually evolved into the famous Paralympic Games in England.

Guttmann received his MD in 1924 and soon after, he began research work on spinal cord injuries. In his early 30s, Ludwig Guttmann established himself as one of the top neurosurgeons in Germany.

The rise of Hitler and Nazi Germany in 1930s prevented Guttman from practising medicine professionally in the country. In 1939, Guttman, along with his family, fled to England due to the increasing persecution of Jews in Nazi Germany.

Guttmann did extensive research on paraplegia during his time in England. The neurosurgeon organised a 16-person archery contest in 1948. The was the first-ever official sporting event to have been held for the wheelchair-bound. The event was later named 'Stoke Mandeville Games' as it gathered attention from around the world.

In 1960, Guttmann held the first international Stoke Mandeville Games. He also founded the International Medical Society of Paraplegia (the International Spinal Cord Society) and the British Sports Association for the Disabled (Activity Alliance) in 1961. Throughout his life, Guttmann garnered various awards and honours for his contributions. In 1966, he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II.

"Today, Paralympic athletes are rightfully recognised for their skills and achievements. The Paralympic Games continue to be a driving force for promoting the rights and independence of people with disabilities, with a lasting impact on equal treatment and opportunity," the Google Doodle page says about Guttmann.

Ludwig Guttmann suffered a cardiac arrest in October 1979, and died on March 18, 1980, at the age of 80.



