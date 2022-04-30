Solar Eclipse April 2022: Surya Grahan date, timing in India, where to watch

The first solar eclipse or Surya Grahan for the year 2022 will be visible in multiple parts of the world today, April 30.

However, this Solar Eclipse will be a partial one. According to the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the event will coincide with 'Black Moon' on April 30. During Black Moon, the moon will block the sunlight for some time during the day.

What is a Partial Solar Eclipse?

A solar eclipse is a phenomenon in which the moon gets between the Earth and the sun, thus casting a shadow over the earth. When viewed from Earth a solar eclipse looks like the sun is being covered by a round dark shadow casted by the moon.

In a partial solar eclipse, the moon and the sun are not perfectly aligned in a straight line. Thus, the sun forms a crescent shape around the moon. While the moon reflects only the outer part of the shadow called the penumbra on our planet.

Solar Eclipse 2022: Date and Time

The first solar eclipse of 2022 will begin on May 01, 2022, at 12:15 am IST. It will last till around 4 am in the morning.

However, people residing outside of India can view this phenomenon on April 30 at 02:45 pm EDT. The Solar Eclipse will be at its maximum at 04:41 pm EDT. It will end around 06:37 pm EDT.

Will Solar Eclipse 2022 be visible from India?

The first Solar Eclipse of 2022 will not be visible from India. However, people living outside India will still be able to view it.

Part of the Southern Hemisphere and people residing in South America, Chile, Uruguay, southwestern Bolivia, Peru, particular regions of southwestern Brazil and Argentina will be able to witness the Solar Eclipse 2022. Earlier, NASA had confirmed the visibility from the South Pacific ocean and the southern ocean regions.

How to watch Solar Eclipse 2022

Even though the solar eclipse won't be visible from India, there are still methods via which Indians can view the event. They can watch the online streaming on the orthographic map by NASA, an interactive Google map, and NASA animation. The event will also be live-streamed on YouTube.

