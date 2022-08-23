‘Trust my local cybercafe more’: Users roast Blinkit after it announces Rs 9 per page printout as a service

Zomato-owned instant delivery service Blinkit has been the subject of jokes online after it announced a printout delivery service earlier this week. The service has been initiated across select locations in Gurugram for now. Blinkit is offering this facility at Rs 9 per page for black-and-white printouts and Rs 19 per page for coloured printouts.
The company said that in order to utilise this service, users will have to upload documents on the Blinkit app. As per Blinkit, these documents will be deleted as soon as the printout has been taken.
Ever since the news broke out, Twitter users have roasted Blinkit. A user wrote, “I trust my local internet cafe with my Aadhaar. Can’t say the same with Blinkit document printing service. Besides, my guy is cheaper to satisfy, he charges me just Rs 2 for a printout and he never wrote the Aadhar PDF password down.”
Another user dubbed Blinkit’s printout delivery service as “a great way to acquire white-collar customers.”
He wrote, “Blinkit is offering printouts on-demand in under 11 minutes. It’s a cheap way to acquire users that urgently need a printout because Blinkit is the only player that offers this. I doubt they’ll be making any money. Also, this is a great way to acquire white collar customers.”
Coming back to Blinkit’s printout service, the company’s product manager Jitesh Goel said that in order to avail this service, users will have to upload their documents on the Blinkit app. Goel also said that the documents will be deleted after the printout has been taken.
He wrote in a LinkedIn post, “We at Blinkit are giving printouts in minutes for a few areas now. Have never had a printer at home and getting it from cyber cafe or library or neighbours or offices has always been cumbersome specially when it’s needed at the point of approaching deadlines. This should be really useful specially at the rates it is available at.”
Goel further said, “You just have to upload the file and we will deliver it to you in minutes. There’s absolutely no manual intervention in printing and we delete the uploaded file as soon as it’s printed.”
