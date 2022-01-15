Virat Kohli steps down as Test captain; here's how the cricket world reacted

Virat Kohli surprised everyone on Saturday by announcing his decision to step down as the Test captain of the Indian cricket team. This brought an end to his seven-year tenure as the captain of the high-profile Indian team.

He led India to the top of the world rankings and during his tenure, the team recorded a memorable series win in Australia.

While the cricketer's decision to step down as Test captain broke many hearts, everyone from fans to former cricketers to politicians joined in to congratulate him on a successful tenure.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) congratulated him for his admirable leadership qualities that took the Test team to unprecedented heights, while BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said that he turned the team into a ruthless fit unit that performed admirably both in India and away.

BCCI congratulates #TeamIndia captain @imVkohli for his admirable leadership qualities that took the Test team to unprecedented heights. He led India in 68 matches and has been the most successful captain with 40 wins. https://t.co/oRV3sgPQ2G — BCCI (@BCCI) January 15, 2022

Congratulations to @imVkohli on a tremendous tenure as #TeamIndia captain. Virat turned the team into a ruthless fit unit that performed admirably both in India and away. The Test wins in Australia & England have been special. https://t.co/9Usle3MbbQ — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 15, 2022

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished him the best for various other innings to come, while legendary West Indian cricketer Vivian Richards also congratulated him and said his name will be up there among the best leaders in world cricket.

Dear @imVkohli, you’ve been greatly loved by millions of cricket fans over the years. They will support you in this phase too.



Best wishes for the various other innings to come! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 15, 2022

Congratulations @imVkohli on a stunning run as the Indian captain. You can be very proud of what you have achieved so far, and for sure, your name will be up there among the best leaders in world cricket 👏 https://t.co/DieCKL4bhE — Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) January 15, 2022

Virat, you can go with your head held high. Few have achieved what you have as captain. Definitely India's most aggressive and successful. Sad day for me personally as this is the team 🇮🇳 we built together - @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/lQC3LvekOf — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) January 15, 2022





— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) January 15, 2022

Virat says in his statement that he gave it his all and nobody can ever contest that statement. I have little doubt that he will continue to do that. But this will take some time to digest — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 15, 2022

Whenever the talk of Indian cricket captains will arise in test cricket @imVkohli ‘s name will be up there,not only for results but the kind of impact he had as a captain. Thank you #ViratKohli — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 15, 2022

Many Congratulations #ViratKohli on an outstanding career as India's Test Captain. Stats don't lie & he was not only the most successful Indian Test Captain but one of the most successful in the world. Can be very proud @imVkohli & looking forward to watch u dominate with the bat — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 15, 2022

Winning overseas tests became normal only under #ViratKohli's leadership. One of the greatest test captain ever quitting right before a meaty home season. Respect. pic.twitter.com/usDiA2WT0i — Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 15, 2022

Like if you are a fan of virat kohli#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/PLVwn518EO — Rajesh (@Rajesh76098258) January 15, 2022

Guy Literally Gave Everything he could give to Team India in Test Format.. 💔

Took india from 7th position in Tests to the Number 1..



A Great Legacy comes to an End with 40 Wins in Test format.



Will Always be my GOAT Captain🐐@imVkohli#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/NwgoWlOTSH — 𝐒𝐮𝐟𝐢𝐲𝐚𝐚𝐧 𝐙𝐚𝐟𝐚𝐫 🎭 (@CricCrazyLad) January 15, 2022

When Virat took over as Test captain, India winning a test overseas was an achievement, now if India lose an overseas test series it is an upset. And that's how far he has taken Indian cricket forward, and that will be his legacy. Congratulations on successful reign @imVkohli 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/My2MOXNwMc — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 15, 2022

