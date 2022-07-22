Watch: R Madhavan's son's heartwarming video on his Junior National Aquatics Championships win

Bollywood actor R Madhavan's son Vedaant Madhavan said that he feels elated to represent India at international swimming championships in a video for the Odisha Government's Department of Sports and Youth Services. "I'm pretty happy to represent India," he said. He also talked about his preparations for the upcoming competitions and said that he will work hard and perform much better in those competitions.

The video, which is one-minute and 13 seconds long, was shared by the Odisha government on its official Facebook page. The post read: "Winning 4 gold and 3 silver medals at the Aquatic Nationals 2022, swimming sensation Vedaant Madhavan said that the facilities at this Nationals are one of a kind. We wish him the very best for his future!"

The junior Madhavan also backed the officials of the Department of Sports and Youth Services of the Odisha Government for organising the 48th Junior National Aquatics Championships successfully.

Meanwhile, R Madhavan recently met Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Madhavan, who is recently in the news for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, was accompanied by his wife Sarita and son Vedaant.

Madhavan shared many pictures of the meeting on his Instagram account and wrote, “Such a pleasure to meet with honourable CM and very dynamic Shri Naveen Patnaik ji. Thank you so much for the kind hospitality and the most fantastic endeavour of putting Odisha firmly on one of the best sports venue map of India. your commitment for the future of sports is invigorating.”

Moreover, the 3 Idiots actor also talked about the attention his son is getting from media and social media alike. The actor told India Today, "Vedaant, I and Sarita realised that he got a lot of attention because he is my child. His achievements are not at par with the fame he is getting right now. He's won a few competitions and still has a long way to go. There are better swimmers in his age group in India."

Vedaant Madhavan has been in the news for winning several swimming championships. Recently, he came first in the 1500m freestyle event at the 48th Junior National Aquatics Championships held at Bhubaneswar. Vedaant clocked 6:01.73 to erase Advait Page’s previously held record.

Earlier this, he bagged gold and silver medals at the Danish Open in Copenhagen. Vedaant bagged the gold medal in the 800m swimming event and clocked at 8:17.28. He secured four silver medals in 800m freestyle swimming, 1500 freestyle swimming, 4x100 freestyle relay and 4x200 freestyle relay events.

The junior Madhavan also bagged bronze medals in 100m freestyle swimming, 200m freestyle swimming and 400m freestyle swimming events.

