Amazon share was priced at $1.5 in 1997, recalls Jeff Bezos 

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos went down the memory lane and recalled Amazon’s listing on the bourses 25 years ago. Amazon was listed as AMZN on Nasdaq in May 1997.
Bezos took to social media to celebrate 25 years of his labour of love getting recognition. The Amazon boss wrote that this journey to success has been “far from smooth” and has entailed risk-taking and invention. He also quoted lines from a song by the rock band Grateful dead in his tweet.
Bezos tweeted, “25 years ago yesterday, AMZN went public. As the Grateful Dead would say, “What a long, strange trip it’s been.” It’s been far from smooth. Lots of risk-taking, lots of invention, lots of mistakes, so much we still have to do better. I wouldn’t trade the ride for anything.”
A Twitter user asked Bezos what was the price of the Amazon IPO in 1997. Bezos replied, “$1.50.” Amazon stock is currently trading at $2.307.37 on the exchanges.
His tweet caught users’ attention with one of the users asking what is the biggest change that the billionaire has observed in himself during this journey.
Bezos is currently the world’s third richest man with a net worth of $141.1 billion, as per Forbes. He is the next in line after Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk who has a net worth of $230.4 billion and LVMH’s Bernard Arnault and family with a net worth of $148.6 billion.
