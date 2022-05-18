Amazon share was priced at $1.5 in 1997, recalls Jeff Bezos 

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos went down the memory lane and recalled Amazon’s listing on the bourses 25 years ago. Amazon was listed as AMZN on Nasdaq in May 1997.

Bezos took to social media to celebrate 25 years of his labour of love getting recognition. The Amazon boss wrote that this journey to success has been “far from smooth” and has entailed risk-taking and invention. He also quoted lines from a song by the rock band Grateful dead in his tweet.

Bezos tweeted, “25 years ago yesterday, AMZN went public. As the Grateful Dead would say, “What a long, strange trip it’s been.” It’s been far from smooth. Lots of risk-taking, lots of invention, lots of mistakes, so much we still have to do better. I wouldn’t trade the ride for anything.”

A Twitter user asked Bezos what was the price of the Amazon IPO in 1997. Bezos replied, “$1.50.” Amazon stock is currently trading at $2.307.37 on the exchanges.

$1.50 — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) May 16, 2022

His tweet caught users’ attention with one of the users asking what is the biggest change that the billionaire has observed in himself during this journey.

What’s been the biggest change you’ve observed in yourself during this time? — Alex Lieberman (@businessbarista) May 16, 2022 How much in funding had you previously raised when AMZN went public? $1.50 stock price… 🤔 very interesting… I need to read more about this Chapter of AMZN history. When did Werner joined? pic.twitter.com/fAEB9ucxG6 — Angelica F. White (@AFWhope) May 16, 2022 Happy Birthday @amazon https://t.co/BpOkcvoQuv — Navneet (@N_a_v_n_e_e_t_) May 16, 2022 Congratulations, you are a great entrepreneur, Amazon is great, only thing to ask, pay your fair share of taxes, just the fair share, anyway you are going to be one of the richest men on earth. And doing so will help US economy and people will be able to buy more from you. — DEHB 🌻 (@dianaherbarr) May 16, 2022 Lots of union-busting, lots of destroying small business, lots of worker exploitation, lots of tax avoidance.



What a long strange trip it's been. — Noam Chomsky ASMR (@itdbitd) May 16, 2022 As an Amazon customer of around 20 years, I'd like to express my gratitude, because Amazon has never once disappointed me in two decades. The trip is amazing! To me, the world has been a better place with this company. Thank you for being a great inspiration and leader! — Amy Wong (@Amy_S_K_Wong) May 16, 2022 Unless you have started a company from scratch, people simple do not understand the struggle. — I Like Baseball ⚾️ (@Ka_Nolton) May 16, 2022

Bezos is currently the world’s third richest man with a net worth of $141.1 billion, as per Forbes. He is the next in line after Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk who has a net worth of $230.4 billion and LVMH’s Bernard Arnault and family with a net worth of $148.6 billion.

Also read: Elon Musk asks whether Twitter HQ can be converted to homeless shelter; Bezos likes it