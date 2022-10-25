As Rishi Sunak becomes UK PM, Anand Mahindra shares Winston Churchill’s 1947 comments on Indians

Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra remembered the former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill as he congratulated Indian-origin Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak on being elected as the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of the UK. Mahindra said that Churchill supposedly commented, “all Indian leaders will be of low calibre and men of straw.”

The business mogul tweeted, “In 1947 on the cusp of Indian Independence, Winston Churchill supposedly said, “... all Indian leaders will be of low calibre and men of straw.”

"Today, during the 75th year of our Independence, we’re poised to see a man of Indian origin anointed as PM of the UK. Life is beautiful…”

Mahindra, however, was not the only one to congratulate Sunak on this feat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted that he looks forward to working closely with Sunak on global issues and implementing Roadmap 2030.

The Prime Minister tweeted, “Warmest congratulations @RishiSunak! As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues, and implementing Roadmap 2030. Special Diwali wishes to the ‘living bridge’ of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also commended the former chancellor of the exchequer's appointment as the PM and said that this was great news. He added that Indians are making their mark across the world.

Kejriwal tweeted, “Great News. Indians setting their mark all over the globe. My best wishes to Mr RIshi Sunak on becoming the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Wishing him wisdom and strength to lead the country successfully.”

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, “T 4449- Bharat mata ki jai. Now the UK finally has a new Viceroy as its Prime Minister from the Mother Country.. (sic).”

British broadcaster Piers Morgan noted that Sunak holds multiple records as he is the first British-Asian PM, the first Hindu PM, and the youngest PM at 42 in modern times. Morgan tweeted, “BREAKING: Rishi Sunak is the new UK Prime Minister. He’ll be the first British-Asian PM and first Hindu PM, and at 42, the youngest PM in modern times. I’ve backed Rishi Sunak for a long time, think he’s the right guy for the job, and wish him every success.”

Sunak will assume charge as the Prime Minister of the UK and succeed Liz Truss today. The 42-year-old MP from Richmond (Yorks) is the youngest British Prime Minister in almost 210 years after his audience with the monarch King Charles III at Buckingham Palace.

Sunak said in a note, “The challenges we face now are even greater. But the opportunities– if we make the right choice– are phenomenal. I have a track record of delivery, a clear plan to fix the biggest problems we face and I will deliver on the promise of the 2019 manifesto.”

