Brazilian woman arrested after taking 'uncle's' corpse to sign a bank loan

In a shocking incident in a Rio suburb, Brazilian police arrested Erika Vieira Nunes after she attempted to secure a loan using the corpse of her 68-year-old uncle, whom she wheeled into a bank branch.

The incident, captured on security cameras, took place on Tuesday when Nunes tried to persuade bank staff that the deceased man, seated in a wheelchair, wanted to sign for a loan worth 17,000 reais (approx $3,250).

Related Articles

Footage showed Nunes manipulating the man’s hand with a pen, urging him to sign the documents.

She held a pen and moved his hand forward to no response.

“Uncle, are you listening? You need to sign,” she said, according to the security video, suggesting she sign for him.

She further attempted to cover up the situation by claiming, “He doesn’t say anything, that’s just how he is,” and even suggested she would take him to the hospital if he weren't feeling well.

Bank employees grew suspicious as the man’s head repeatedly fell back, prompting them to alert the authorities.

Police arrived on the scene, confirmed the man had been dead for hours, and arrested Nunes for fraud. The body was subsequently taken to the morgue.

(with inputs from agencies)