Pakistan sustained nuclear program amid economic turmoil and India tensions: U.S. intelligence

Amidst a backdrop of economic turbulence and strained relations with neighbouring India, Pakistan stands firm in its commitment to advancing its nuclear program, as revealed by a senior U.S. intelligence official in recent Congressional testimony.

Lt Gen Jeffrey Kruse, Director of the Defence Intelligence Agency, highlighted Pakistan's resilience in pursuing nuclear modernisation efforts despite facing significant financial challenges.

“Pakistan has sustained its nuclear modernisation efforts despite its economic turmoil. Terrorist violence against Pakistani security forces and civilians also rose last year,” he said.

Kruse further highlighted Pakistan's recent achievements in modernizing its nuclear capabilities, including the successful testing of the Ababeel medium-range ballistic missile in October.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, Pakistan is reported to have 170 nuclear warheads as of January 2023.

Facing economic strains, Pakistan has sought support from key allies such as China and Saudi Arabia to alleviate its financial woes.

Additionally, discussions are underway with the International Monetary Fund to secure a new loan package, underscoring the gravity of the country's economic predicament.

Despite these challenges, Pakistan's defence posture remains heavily influenced by its longstanding rivalry with India, with historical tensions continuing to shape strategic decision-making in Islamabad.

Notably, recent diplomatic efforts have seen a reduction in cross-border violence between Pakistan and India following their mutual recommitment to a ceasefire in February 2021.

However, underlying tensions persist, fueled by contentious issues such as the Kashmir dispute and allegations of cross-border terrorism.

In 2019, Pakistan downgraded its diplomatic ties with New Delhi after the Indian government abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the State into two Union Territories.

However, India has been persistent in its desire to have normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan while insisting that the duty is on Islamabad to create an environment that is free of terror and hostility for such an engagement.

(with inputs from PTI)