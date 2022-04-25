Elon Musk believes hyperloop can be helpful in avoiding traffic snarls 

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has claimed that a new-age mode of transportation can be of great help in avoiding traffic snarls as well as ensuring normal transportation during natural disasters like hurricane. According to Musk, this mode of transportation is a hyperloop/tunnel. While replying to a tweet by World of Statistics that listed the cities with the worst traffic globally, Musk said, “Tunnels anyone?”

Tunnels anyone? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 24, 2022

A user named Johnna Crider replied to Musk and said that a tunnel/transportation loop from Baton Rouge to New Orleans would be great. Musk responded and said that his company – The Boring Company—will attempt building a working hyperloop.

He further explained, “From a known physics standpoint, this is the fastest possible way getting from one city center to another for distances less than ~2,000 miles. Starship is faster for longer journeys.”

In the coming years, Boring Co will attempt to build a working Hyperloop.



From a known physics standpoint, this is the fastest possible way of getting from one city center to another for distances less than ~2000 miles. Starship is faster for longer journeys. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 24, 2022

Musk founded The Boring Company—a US-based infrastructure and tunnel construction services company-- in 2016. The Musk-backed firm received initial approval to build a transportation system that would shuttle passengers in Tesla vehicles using a network of tunnels along a 1.7-mile section under Las Vegas.

The Boring Company raised $675 million its Series C round last week, taking its valuation up to $5.7 billion.

Crider then replied to Musk and mentioned that hyperloop is a viable option as Baton Rouge is just an hour from New Orleans. She further wrote that a hyperloop would also be helpful during hurricane evacuations.

Musk was quick to revert and he said that underground tunnels are unaffected by surface weather conditions and that subways are one such example. He said, “Underground tunnels are immune to surface weather conditions (subways are a good example), so it wouldn’t matter to hyperloop if a hurricane was raging on the surface. You wouldn’t even notice.”

Underground tunnels are immune to surface weather conditions (subways are a good example), so it wouldn’t matter to Hyperloop if a hurricane was raging on the surface. You wouldn’t even notice. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 24, 2022

What is hyperloop and how does it work?

A hyperloop is a high-speed transportation meant for both public and goods transportation. In a hyperloop, vehicles known as pods accelerate gradually through electric propulsion via a low-pressure tube. The pod floats along the track through magnetic levitation and glides at airline speeds for long distances due to ultra-flow aerodynamic drag, according to Virgin Hyperloop.

Also read: Jack Dorsey isn't a CEO now, says he's 'Block Head'; see Elon Musk's reply

Also read: Now transfer Dogecoin without an active internet connection

Also read: Twitter kicks off deal negotiations with Elon Musk under shareholder pressure