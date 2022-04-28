Elon Musk may buy Coca-Cola: Netizens share choicest memes

Billionaire entrepreneur and space tourism enthusiast Elon Musk said that he is looking forward to add FMCG bellwether Coca-Cola to his growing empire. Musk tweeted, “Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in.” Coca-Cola’s market capitalisation currently stands at $284.20 billion and the company logged higher sales for the latest quarter.

Coke’s organic revenue, which excludes currency swings and acquisitions or divestitures, rose 18 per cent in the quarter that ended on April 1 due to 7 per cent benefit from price increases and products sold. Despite a 17 per cent rise in cost of goods, Coca-Cola’s operating income rose by 25 per cent on-year to settle at $3.41 billion.

Soon after Elon Musk tweeted about buying Coca Cola, netizens started sharing hilarious memes regarding the same.

Here are some memes shared by Twitter users on Elon Musk’s Coca-Cola tweet

Musk was in the news due to his acquisition of Twitter at $44 billion. The company has roughly 99,000 employees and an m-cap of $1.031 trillion. Musk’s purchase of Twitter is also the third biggest tech deal done so far. It is preceded by the 2016 Dell-EMC deal worth $67 billion and AMD’s acquisition of Xilinx worth $50 billion in 2022.

Soon after his acquisition of Twitter, Musk talked about free speech and said that it is the bedrock of a functioning democracy. He also called Twitter a digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated. He further talked about making Twitter better by enhancing it with new features, making its algorithm open source to increase trust and removing spam bots.

Also read: Is Elon Musk going for Coca-Cola next to put 'cocaine' back in?

Also read: Truth Social exists because Twitter censored free speech, says Elon Musk

Also read: ‘Share it, don’t have it Elon’, says Amul on $44 bn Twitter takeover