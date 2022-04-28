‘Share it, don’t have it Elon’, says Amul on $44 bn Twitter takeover

FMCG behemoth Amul shared a one-of-its-kind topical on Elon Musk’s acquisition of the San Francisco-based microblogging site Twitter for $44 billion or $54.20 per share. Amul’s topical read, “Yeh cheez badi hai Musk, Musk!” and “Share it, don’t have it Elon!” The inventive graphic by Amul showed Musk seated on a chair and feeding a bird perched on his table with a laptop in front of him.

Amul shared this topical with a tweet: “Amul topical: Billionaire buys Twitter for $44 billion!”

Amul also took out a topical on the Elon Musk-Twitter saga on April 16, the day when Musk began his bid to take over the San Francisco-based microblogging site. The topical, saying "Elon flexes his Muskles!" and "Amul takes over bread dairy", by Amul showed Elon Musk holding a cage and telling a bird perched on a tree to enter into it. Amul shared the topical with the tweet, "Amul topical: Billionaire launches hostile bid to take over Twitter!"

Meanwhile, Musk talked about making the microblogging platform more fun for users. He tweeted, “Let’s make Twitter maximum fun!” This should not be surprising as Musk has promised several changes to make the functioning of Twitter better. These include adding edit button, longer tweets, removing spam bots, not imposing permanent bans and opening sourcing the algorithm.

Let’s make Twitter maximum fun! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

Elon Musk acquired Twitter by paying $44 billion or $54.20 per share earlier this week. The company has around 99,000 employees and an m-cap of $1.031 trillion. Twitter announced on late Monday night that they have entered a “definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion.”

The purchase price is representative of a 38 per cent premium to Twitter’s stock price at closing on April 1 this year, the last trading day before Musk disclosed his 9.3 per cent stake in the platform. His business empire currently comprises Tesla, SpaceX, The Boring Company and Twitter.

