Elon Musk's father, Errol, says he is not proud of his son

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's father Errol Musk is in the news again. In a recent episode of The Kyle Jackie O Show podcast, the senior Musk claimed he is not proud of his son. When asked if he is proud of his son, Errol Musk said, 'No'.

Errol further said in the podcast, "Well you know. I mean we are a family that have been doing a lot of things for a long time. It's not as though we suddenly started doing something."

He further underscored that the Tesla boss is not "as happy as he'd like to be." Errol continued and said Elon feels "behind schedule" about where he wants his several companies (Tesla, SpaceX, The Boring Company and Neuralink) to be.

The senior Musk also noted, “He is frustrated with the progress and it’s understandable but people have a life and I know it sounds crazy but we tend to think like that as a family.” He also mentioned, “I suppose we are like that… I mean he’s 50 I mean I still think of him as a little boy but he’s 50. I mean that’s an old man.”

He further talked about how the Musk family has been together and his children travelled the world with him when they were kids.

"So, we've all been you know as a family all doing things you know from the very beginning and so I mean the kids were travelling with me around the world when they were tiny and you know and they've been doing pretty much very interesting things."

Musk also talked about the family's visits to China, Amazon rainforest and other places. He said, "They've seen a lot of things and we've done a lot of things together." He added, "But Elon has in fact sort of really surpassed the mark."

Senior Musk was last in the news for having an unplanned child with his 35-year-old stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout three years back. Errol had a baby named Elliot Rush, now five years of age, with Jana. Jana Bezuidenhout is the daughter of Heide Bezuidenhout, Errol’s second wife.

