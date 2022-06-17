From a TV anchor to selling food on Afghanistan's streets: The story of Musa Mohammadi

Kabir Haqmal, a former official of Afghanistan's Hamid Karzai government, took to Twitter showing how poverty has forced an experienced TV news anchor to sell food on Afghanistan's streets. He shared the photo of Musa Mohammadi, an Afghan journalist. In the photo caption, Haqmal said that Mohammadi has worked for years as anchor and reporter in different TV channels, however, due to the ongoing economic crisis in Afghanistan, he has now been selling food on the streets to make ends meet.

He tweeted, "Journalists life in #Afghanistan under the #Taliban. Musa Mohammadi worked for years as anchor & reporter in different TV channels, now has no income to fed his family. & sells street food to earn some money. #Afghans suffer unprecedented poverty after the fall of republic."



Journalists life in #Afghanistan under the #Taliban. Musa Mohammadi worked for years as anchor & reporter in different TV channels, now has no income to fed his family. & sells street food to earn some money. #Afghans suffer unprecedented poverty after the fall of republic. pic.twitter.com/nCTTIbfZN3 — Kabir Haqmal (@Haqmal) June 15, 2022

Through the tweet Mohammadi's story is going viral on the Internet. It even caught the attention of Afghan politician Ahmadullah Wasiq, who is also the Director-General of National Radio and Television. Wasiq mentioned that he will positively appoint the former TV anchor and reporter to his department.

په ټولنیزو رسنیو کې د یوه خصوصي ټلویزیون د ویاند موسی محمدي د بې روزګارۍ انځور ښکته پورته کېږي

چې څومره به رښتیا وي، که واقعيت وي د ملي راډیو ټلوېزیون د رئیس په ټوګه نوموړي ته ډاډ ورکوم چې دملي راډیو ټلويزیون په چوکاټ کې به یې مقرر کړو

موږ ټولو افغان مسلکي کادرونو ته اړتیا لرو pic.twitter.com/w3F2HrVQ1R — Ahmadullah wasiq (@WasiqAhmadullah) June 15, 2022

India had sent a team of foreign ministry officials to Afghanistan's capital of Kabul this month. The team had discussions with senior members of the ruling Taliban, wherein India assured humanitarian assistance to the Afghanis. This was first such meeting since the chaotic US withdrawal last year, Reuters reported.

Also Read: Export growth like the last year would be difficult to achieve now, says FIEO head Ajay Sahai

Also Read: PM to inaugurate Delhi's Pragati Maidan tunnel, 5 underpasses on June 19