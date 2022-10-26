India vs Netherlands: Rain might play a spoilsport during T20 World Cup match

After winning a spectacular match against arch-rival Pakistan on Sunday, Team India will take on the Netherlands in their next T20 World Cup 2022 clash on October 27 at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The upcoming match is predicted to be a tough one for the Netherlands as the Men in Blue are in good form and upbeat after their Sunday match.

Rains have played a spoiled sport for the matches in Melbourne so far, and many matches have seen surprise outcomes after being decided by the Duckworth-Lewis(D/L) method. Like Ireland surprisingly won against Team England after their match was washed out due to incessant rains. Similarly, the T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Zimbabwe was called off after multiple rain interruptions on Monday. The match between New Zealand and Afghanistan was also cancelled due to heavy rainfall in Melbourne.

Focus on India vs Netherlands match

As per Accuweather’s forecast, there are very little chances of rain in Sydney in contrast to Melbourne. However, it added that the weather conditions might change swiftly. Accuweather has said that the day can be pleasant and warm. But there is a 51% forecast of rainfall at the start time of the first match, i.e., 02:00 PM (local time).

Some other weather reports have said that Sydney is expected to get heavy rainfall for a few hours ahead of the match which might interrupt the match or perhaps delay it, as per news reports.

India vs Netherlands: Match details

Date & Time: Thursday, October 27 at 12:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney

Hello Sydney 👋



We are here for our 2⃣nd game of the #T20WorldCup! 👏 👏#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/96toEZzvqe — BCCI (@BCCI) October 25, 2022

Team India squad

After a thrilling four-wicket win over Pakistan at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, Team India will play Netherlands with Rohit Sharma as the captain and KL Rahul as the vice-captain. Others in the team are Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, and Rishabh Pant.