London man with a sword stabs several people, arrested

In a shocking incident on Tuesday, multiple individuals were injured in northeast London after a man led a mass stabbing attack with a sword, as confirmed by police authorities. The attacker, a 36-year-old man, was swiftly apprehended by law enforcement, with officials emphasising that the incident was not believed to be linked to terrorism.

The Metropolitan Police disclosed that the violent episode unfolded in the Hainault area, where the stabber targeted members of the public along with two officers. Disturbing visuals capturing the attacker with a sword on the streets circulated on social media, although the authenticity of the footage remains unverified by Business Today.

The arrest took place after there were reports of a vehicle crashing into a residence near Hainault train station, prompting a rapid police response. Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan expressed empathy for the distress caused by the act, assuring the community that there was no lingering threat to public safety.

Authorities also said that the incident was not indicative of terrorism and discounted the possibility of additional suspects being sought. British Home Secretary James Cleverly conveyed solidarity with those impacted, while London Mayor Sadiq Khan announced plans for increased patrols in the area to allay concerns and cautioned against premature speculation.

Khan commended the swift actions of law enforcement and emergency responders, urging restraint in sharing unverified information on social media until official details are confirmed by the police.

